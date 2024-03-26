Dallas Stars enter the Shark Tank for the final time this season to take on San Jose
The Dallas Stars play the San Jose Sharks for the final time this season. Wyatt Johnston and Logan Stankoven fueled a comeback for the ages in the third period the last time the Stars played here. Here are the three keys of the game for the Stars tonight.
The Dallas Stars enter the Shark Tank for the final time this season as they take on the San Jose Sharks tonight. If you remember the last time these two teams played, Logan Stankoven and Wyatt Johnston fueled a third-period comeback to win the game. Hopefully, we won't have the same outcome as the last game. This is a must-win game to keep pace with the Colorado Avalanche at the top of the Central Division. Here are the three keys of the game tonight against the Sharks.
Dallas Stars vs. San Jose Sharks Preview: 3. Unleash the Stank
Stankoven went off the last time that these two teams played. He ignited the comeback in the third period. Even though Stankoven has contributed in other ways on the ice, the Stars need him to contribute a couple of goals tonight for the Stars to win. With how Jamie Benn and Wyatt Johnston are playing right now, it wouldn't be surprising if they gave Stankoven a chance to shine tonight. If the Stars can get Stankoven going tonight, they should get the win on the road tonight.
Dallas Stars vs. San Jose Sharks Preview: 2. Shut down Fabian Zetterlund
If the Stars want to be victorious in the Shark Tank tonight, they must shut down Fabian Zutterlund. Zutterlund has 20 goals and 15 assists going into the matchup with the Stars tonight. They can't allow him to skate around Scott Wedgewood and set up his teammates for goals. Chris Tanev also must clear out the front of the net for Wedgewood. They can't allow him to set up in front of Wedgewood tonight. If they can shut down Zutterlund, the Stars can come away with two points against the Sharks.
Dallas Stars vs. San Jose Sharks Preview: 1. Time for Benn and Seguin to feast
Two other players the Stars need to strike gold tonight are Jamie Benn and Tyler Seguin. Benn and Seguin are on fire recently, and it's good to see them find their stride right before the playoffs begin. Don't be surprised if Benn has a career game tonight. Seguin has ignited the offense of the second line since coming back from his injury, and you can't count him out as well. If the Stars can get some goals from either of these two veterans tonight, they can continue their West Coast win streak.