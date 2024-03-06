Those Pesky 2021 Draft Picks: Stankoven and Johnston rally the Dallas Stars in the third period
For those who watched their first Dallas Stars game last night, welcome to Texas Hockey. Fans who stayed up till the end of the game were shocked. The Stars beat the Sharks 7-6 in OT after trailing by three goals at the beginning of the third period. Here are the three takeaways from the massive comeback win against the Sharks.
By Brian Sweet
I'm seriously sitting on my couch wondering what I just witnessed from two young stars tonight. I have no words for the third-period comeback by Wyatt Johnston and Logan Stankoven. Despite all the bad things that happened tonight for Dallas, the Stars won 7-6 in OT against the Sharks. The Stars need to give Stankoven and Johnston bridge contracts followed by eight-year extensions after Jamie Benn and Tyler Seguin are off the books. Here are the three takeaways from tonight's OT win over the Sharks.
Dallas Stars vs. San Jose Sharks Recap: 3. Jake Oettinger and defense on vacation
It feels like the Tanev trade didn't make a difference tonight. When I saw Ryan Suter and Jani Hakanpaa on the ice together, fans knew it was going to be a long night. Suter and Hakanpaa can never be paired together on the ice ever again. Oettinger deserves some of the blame as well tonight. Oettinger gave up some soft goals that he makes the save on. This is not the goaltender we signed for four million a year. The Stars need him to be better with the playoffs right around the corner.
Dallas Stars vs. San Jose Sharks Recap: 2. Anthony Duclair
Duclair just became a story at the trade deadline after tonight's performance. His two goals and two assists made a difference in tonight's game with the Stars. Playoff teams that need to upgrade their wing position will probably be calling tomorrow. I had a knot in my stomach before the game tonight because I sensed he would be the difference-maker for the Sharks tonight. Hopefully, the Stars won't see Duclair in a couple of weeks when they play again.
Dallas Stars vs. San Jose Sharks Recap: 1. Johnston and Stankoven
I hate to break the news to the season ticket holders down in Cedar Park because Stankoven isn't returning. Stankoven and Johnston are on the verge of being a one-two punch in this league for the next decade. Johnston recorded his first career hat trick in the third period. He also became the youngest player in franchise history to record five points in a game. I can only imagine what Mavrik Bourque will add to this lineup next season. The future of Texas hockey is super bright after tonight's win.