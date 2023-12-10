Dallas Stars give an uninspiring performance this afternoon against the Vegas Golden Knights

I don't even know where to start about today's game against the Golden Knights this afternoon. The Stars came out flat and deserved to lose 6-1 today. It's like they didn't even go over a scouting report for the Knights. I would even go as far as to say they look like they would be under the catagory "pretenders" for the Stanley Cup. They need to be practing four hours tomorrow because we should not lose to the Detroit Red Wings.