Dallas Stars welcome the Golden Knights to the AAC for a rematch of the WCF last season
The Dallas Stars have had issues against the Vegas Golden Knights this season. It probably stems from the Stars sweeping them in the regular season and the Western Conference Finals from last year. They have one more chance this afternoon to at least get a win during the regular season against the Golden Knights.
By Brian Sweet
After what is considered to be the craziest wins of the season against the Washington Capitals, the Stars return to the American Airlines Center this afternoon. They will be taking on the Vegas Golden Knights for the final time in the regular season. The Stars have had issues with them all season and it seems like revenge for sweeping them last season. They should want at least one win against the Golden Knights to end the season series on a high note. Here are the three keys of the game this afternoon for the Stars.
Dallas Stars vs. Vegas Golden Knights: 3. Get off to a quick start
The Stars must pressure the Golden Knights with offense as soon as the puck is dropped. We all know the Golden Knights are not a team that will allow their opponents to get their bearings. I know that the Knights have the talent to put away an opponent in the first period. It will be a long game if the Stars don't get those early goals. The Stars need to put some guys in front of the net to get rebounds to put past Adin Hill. If the Stars can get out to an early lead, they should prevent Vegas from sweeping them this season.
Dallas Stars vs. Vegas Golden Knights: 2. Stop their three-headed dragon
The Stars are going to have to deal with their scoring trio this afternoon at the American Airlines Center. William Karlsson, Jonathan Marchessault and Jack Eichel are going to make sure to give Jake Oettinger a headache today. They need to make sure that all of these players are covered and they don't set anything up in the Stars' zone. If the Stars can, shut down all three of these guys down, the Stars should be able to win today's matchup.
Dallas Stars vs. Vegas Golden Knights: 1. Step up the defense
The Stars' defense needs to be at their best this afternoon if they want to beat the Golden Knights at home. They cannot come out and play like they did in Washington on Thursday. The Golden Knights will beat the Stars if the defense is absent again today. I want to see some gritty checks from the defensemen. I don't want to see Ryan Suter and Jani Hakanpaa stand around and watch their assignments score. It's time they chip in and help Jake Oettinger out this afternoon.