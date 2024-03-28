Dallas Stars go whale watching in Vancouver as they take on the Canucks tonight
The Dallas Stars make their third stop in their four-game road trip in Vancouver tonight. They will be taking on the Vancouver Canucks. It will be a battle between some of the top teams in the Western Conference. Here are the three keys to tonight's game.
By Brian Sweet
The Dallas Stars continue their four-game road trip with stop number three in Vancouver to take on the Canucks. It was announced yesterday that Thatcher Demko was placed on the LTIR with an injury, and it was probably the best news that the Stars could have gotten. Demko has been a thorn in the Star's rear recently, and with a chance to clinch a playoff spot tonight, the Stars have to capitalize on it. Here are the three keys of the game tonight against the Canucks.
Dallas Stars vs. Vancouver Canucks Preview: 3. Tyler Seguin night
After having a night off against the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday night, Tyler Seguin should be back in the lineup tonight for an important game. The Stars can remain on top of the Western Conference with a win and clinch their playoff spot. Seguin has been great since coming back from his injury. I wouldn't be surprised if he were to light the lamp two times tonight. If the Stars can get a quality game from Tyler Seguin tonight, the Stars should remain at the top of the Western Conference.
Dallas Stars vs. Vancouver Canucks Preview: 2. Shut down J.T. Miller and Elias Pettersson
The Stars have two Canucks players they must stop tonight, J.T. Miller and Elias Pettersson. Miller has 34 goals and 57 assists going into tonight's matchup with the Stars. Pettersson has 34 goals and 57 assists for the Canucks this season. Both players are dangerous with the puck and can't have it on their stick around Jake Oettinger. Chris Tanev must be aggressive on defense tonight. If the Stars can stop both players tonight, they can steal another two points on the road.
Dallas Stars vs. Vancouver Canucks Preview: 1. Stay focused on defense
In the postgame article on Tuesday night, the Stars got relaxed on defense in the second period after going up 3-0 on the Sharks. They can't do that against the Canucks tonight. They are a very experienced team that loves to take advantage of teams that fall asleep at the wheel. It's crucial that the Stars play excellent defense for 60 minutes tonight and shut the Canucks out. If the Stars bring their defensive game tonight, they should beat the Canucks at their barn tonight.