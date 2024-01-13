Dallas Stars leave Jake Oettinger out to dry in 6-3 loss to Nashville Predators
Jake Oettinger looked more like himself on the ice tonight compared to how he played before the injury. Unfortunately, his team didn't show up to the game tonight. The Stars would lose 6-3 to the Nashville Predators at the American Airlines Center. Here are the three takeaways from the game tonight.
By Brian Sweet
When I mentioned in the pregame article the Stars needed to play conservatively, it didn't mean full-on conservative. The Stars didn't have much luck offensively tonight in the 6-3 loss to the Nashville Predators. These games sometimes happen during the season, and the Stars had one tonight. Jake Oettinger looked fantastic in his first game back despite giving up six goals. He ended up facing the fourth-highest shots on goal this season tonight. Here are the three takeaways from the game tonight against the Nashville Predators.
Dallas Stars vs. Nashville Predators Recap 3. Nashville played great defense
Sometimes, you tip your cap to your opponent and their game plan. Nashville came into tonight's matchup with a great defensive game plan, and their plan worked against the Stars tonight. Pete DeBoer had a couple of periods to adjust to their game plan, but Nashville shut down the Stars' offense tonight. There will be nights like this against your divisional rivals in the NHL, and the Stars had one. All the Stars can do now is get ready to take on the Chicago Blackhawks tomorrow night.
Dallas Stars vs. Nashville Predators Recap 2. Jamie Benn's double minor penalty killed the momentum in the second period
Jamie Benn's double minor for high sticking in the second period killed the Stars' momentum for the remainder of the second period. The Stars were buzzing in the second period and got a power play oppertunity. After they killed the penalty, the Stars had no momentum on offense for the remainder of the period. The Stars did score a couple of goals in the third period, but not enough to come back against the Predators.
Dallas Stars vs. Nashville Predators Recap 1. Scoring a goal and giving one up seconds later
The Stars could have won tonight's game if they didn't give up a goal after scoring one. The entire third period was the Stars scoring and the Predators responding seconds later. All the Stars needed to do was play defense and control the puck. It was the main reason why the Stars lost to the Predators tonight. All the Stars can do now is start a new win streak tomorrow night against the Chicago Blackhawks.