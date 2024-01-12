Dallas Stars look to continue winning streak against the Nashville Predators tonight
By Brian Sweet
It seems like we just saw the Nashville Predators not too long ago. The Dallas Stars welcome the Nashville Predators to the American Airlines Center for the final time at home this season. After losing 4-3 against them last Saturday, the Stars will have a big piece of their team back for this game. Jake Oettinger is healthy again and might get the start tonight against Nashville. Here are the three keys of the game tonight against the Predators.
Dallas Stars vs. Nashville Predators Preview: 3. Conserve energy
The Stars need to conserve their energy because they play again tomorrow. They travel up to Chicago to take on the Blackhawks tomorrow night. The Stars don't need to score 5+ goals like they did against the Minnesota Wild. All the Stars need to do is score three to four goals and defend the net. They need to save some offense for tomorrow night because I don't know how Chicago will do without Connor Bedard in their lineup.
Dallas Stars vs. Nashville Predators Preview: 2. Shut down Filip Forsberg
The Stars should focus their defensive efforts on shutting down Filip Forsberg tonight. He has 21 goals and 24 assists going into tonight's matchup with the Stars. Last Saturday, the Stars didn't shut him down, and he scored two goals that night. That can't happen again tonight if they want to beat the Predators. They need to do everything to stop him from having another good night. If the Stars can keep the puck off his stick in their zone, Dallas should easily win tonight.
Dallas Stars vs. Nashville Predators Preview: 1. Help out Jake Oettinger if he starts tonight
If Oettinger were to start between the pipes tonight, the team needs to help him. He might have some rust on him from recovering from his injury. The last thing the Stars need is for him to be overwhelmed with shots by the Predators tonight. They need to help Oettinger by grabbing rebounds and clearing the puck out of the zone. If the Stars help out Oettinger tonight in his first game back in a month, the Stars should come away with two points.