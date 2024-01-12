Starting in goal from Lakeville, Minnesota, welcome back number 29 Jake Oettinger
It's been a month with Jake Oettinger out of the lineup for the Dallas Stars. Scott Wedgewood and the rest of the team survived and kept the Stars near the top of the Central Division. Jake Oettinger could start tonight against the Nashville Predators. It's great to have number 29 back and healthy for the second half of the season.
By Brian Sweet
I remember that game against the Senators in December when you could hear a pin drop in the American Airlines Center. Jake Oettinger limping off the ice was not something Stars' fans wanted to see happen. Oettinger is one of the key players on the Dallas Stars that could help them win the Stanley Cup this season. When he went down with the lower-body injury, it felt like the odds of the Stars winning the Stanley Cup were gone.
Scott Wedgewood and Matt Murray stepped up to the plate during Oettinger's absence and kept the Stars near the top of the Central Division standings. Without those two holding down the fort in Oettinger's absence, we would be out of the playoffs and fighting for a lottery pick. You could say the entire Dallas Stars team stepped up to the plate. Everybody was contributing goals and helping out Wedgewood on defense. It was like the team knew their season was on the line during this time.
When Matt Murray wasn't recalled by the Stars this morning, I knew Oettinger was healthy and ready to play again. He might have to calm down some as Dallas Stars Head Coach Pete DeBoer does not want to rush him back. The last thing the Stars need this season is for him or Wedgewood to get hurt again. I agree with the coach on that decision 100 percent.
The Athletic Dallas Stars Beat Reporter Saad Yousuf said this afternoon that he expects Jake Oettinger to start tonight against Nashville. With the way the offense is playing right now after the 7-2 win against the Minnesota Wild, this would be a perfect game for him to start. Shaking the rust off against the Predators would do Oettinger some good with the upcoming schedule. The Stars will need him when they travel north to take on the Philadelphia Flyers next week.
If Oettinger starts tonight or tomorrow night against the Chicago Blackhawks, it's good to have him back in the lineup. I know he's about ready to run through a brick wall to help this team secure a playoff spot this season. To wrap up this article, here is my best Jeff K starting lineup impression. "Starting in goal from Lakeville, Minnesota, welcome back number 29 Jake Oettinger."