Dallas Stars look to checkmate the LA Kings on home ice tonight

The Dallas Stars return home after a rough win on the road Saturday against the Chicago Blackhawks to take on the Los Angeles Kings at home tonight. The Kings are coming off a win against the Carolina Hurricanes last night and look to continue their win streak in Dallas. The Stars got a gift from the Montreal Canadiens last night. They can get closer to second place in the Central Division with a win tonight. Here are the three keys of the game tonight against the LA Kings.