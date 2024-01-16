Dallas Stars look to checkmate the LA Kings on home ice tonight
The Dallas Stars return home after a rough win on the road Saturday against the Chicago Blackhawks to take on the Los Angeles Kings at home tonight. The Kings are coming off a win against the Carolina Hurricanes last night and look to continue their win streak in Dallas. The Stars got a gift from the Montreal Canadiens last night. They can get closer to second place in the Central Division with a win tonight. Here are the three keys of the game tonight against the LA Kings.
By Brian Sweet
Dallas Stars vs. LA Kings Preview: 3. Don't sleep through the first period
The last thing that needs to happen for the Stars tonight is "sleepwalking" through the first period. They need to be alert because the Kings might come out swinging, looking to add to the winning streak they started last night. The Stars came out sleepy against the Chicago Blackhawks on the road and found themselves behind going into the third period. If the Stars come out swinging in the first period and build a nice lead, they can defend home ice tonight.
Dallas Stars vs. LA Kings Preview: 2. Stop Trevor Moore
Hopefully, the Stars get a tired version of Trevor Moore tonight. Moore has been an offensive catalyst for the Kings this season. He has 20 goals and 11 assists going into the matchup with the Stars tonight. Last night, he became the first California-born hockey player to score 20 goals for a California team in a season. You cannot allow him to park in front of the net tonight. He loves to put loose pucks in the back of the net. If the Stars can cool him down tonight, the Stars will come away with two points.
Dallas Stars vs. LA Kings Preview: 1. Just shoot the puck at the net
The Stars need to fire the puck at the net tonight. The Kings will probably be tired from last night's game against Carolina and won't react quickly to rebounds. The Stars have also passed the puck too many times before taking a shot recently, and that needs to end. Joe Pavelski needs to park it in front of the net tonight and deflect those pucks. If the Stars can take advantage and put rebounds in the back of the net, the Stars can put the Kings in checkmate tonight.