Dallas Stars look to drain the Edmonton oil pipeline at the source this afternoon
The Dallas Stars return to Dallas to take on the Edmonton Oilers this afternoon. The Stars barely beat them on the road in November, thanks to Scott Wedgewood being a wall between the pipes. Jake Oettinger will get the start and hopes the team can help him receive his eighth-straight win. Here are the three keys of the game against the Oilers this afternoon.
By Brian Sweet
The Dallas Stars return home for their second out of four home games in February as they take on the Edmonton Oilers this afternoon. The Stars look to drain the pipelines clean from the source. In the last game against the Oilers, Scott Wedgewood stopped 46-49 shots from the Oilers in the 4-3 win. This afternoon, Jake Oettinger looks like he will be getting the start after being pulled before the 3rd period against Nashville on Thursday night. Here are the three keys of the game this afternoon against the Oilers.
Dallas Stars vs. Edmonton Oilers Preview: 3. Get that early cushion
The Stars must play like they did in the first period on Thursday night. Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl are a complete step up from the Predators. The Stars almost lost the last game against the Oilers due to the third-period barrage they gave Dallas. Depending on how Oettinger does and the score of the first period could determine who wins today. If the Stars can get that early lead again, they can beat the Oilers.
Dallas Stars vs. Edmonton Oilers Preview: 2. Stop their tandem
It shouldn't be a big shock of who the Stars must stop on defense this afternoon. McDavid and Draisaitl are their top two players and produce a lot of goals. Oettinger must be on his A-game this afternoon if the Stars want to win. His teammates can also help Oettinger by clearing the puck out of the zone. If both players go off this afternoon, it could be a long game for the Stars. If they can shut them down, the Stars should be able to hold them off and win.
Dallas Stars vs. Edmonton Oilers Preview: 1. Spread the scoring around
The Stars must spread the scoring around to beat the Oilers. It was nice seeing the fourth line start the scoring on Thursday night. The Stars can't rely on Tyler Seguin's line to provide all the offense this afternoon. It would be awesome to see Pavelski and Sons get a couple of goals since they didn't score against Nashville. If the Stars can spread the scoring to all their lines, they should beat the Oilers before hitting the road this week.