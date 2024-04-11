Dallas Stars look to shoot down the Winnipeg Jets in possible playoff preview
The Dallas Stars can the Central Division tonight when they take on the Winnipeg Jets at the American Airlines Center. This could be a possible round two playoff matchup, so the Stars must treat this game like a playoff game. Here are the three keys of the game tonight against the Jets.
By Brian Sweet
I can't believe that the Stars are playing game number 80 tonight at the American Airlines Center. This season has flown by at record speeds. They will take on the Winnipeg Jets in a possible playoff preview for the second round. The Stars must treat this game like it's game 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. With the remaining games being against Seattle Kraken and St. Louis Blues, this is the last true playoff team the Stars have on their schedule.
The Stars were recently mentioned on the Pat McAfee Show the other day. P.K. Subban mentioned they are a sleeper team to win the Presidents' Trophy this season. If you told me the other day that the Stars would be in this position at the end of the season, I probably would have told you that you were joking. The last time the Dallas Stars won the Presidents' Trophy, the Stars raised the Stanley Cup above their heads after beating the Buffalo Sabres.
Before the Stars can win the Presidents' Trophy, they must win their division tonight. All the Stars have to do is beat the Winnipeg Jets, and they're the Central Division Champions. This would be a big wave of momentum for the Stars entering the first round of the playoffs around the corner. Whether they play the Los Angeles Kings or the Vegas Golden Knights, winning the division title will motivate the Stars to eliminate either team. Here are the three keys of the game tonight against the Winnipeg Jets.
Dallas Stars vs. Winnipeg Jets: 3. Focus one period at a time
The Stars can treat tonight's matchup like a playoff game by taking it one period at a time. The Stars get flustered easily by looking ahead at the upcoming schedule instead of the team in front of them. It was pretty evident that the Stars did that in Chicago last Friday night. Trying to win one period at a time can help the Stars prepare for the playoffs. Teams are easily eliminated in the Stanley Cup Playoffs if they look ahead at their potential next-round matchup. If the Stars focus on one period at a time, they can win tonight's matchup against the Jets.
Dallas Stars vs. Winnipeg Jets: 2. Shut down Kyle Connor & Tyler Toffoli
The Stars have two players they must shut down to beat the Winnipeg Jets. Kyle Connor and Tyler Toffoli are their top two scorers going into tonight's matchup at the American Airlines Center. Connor has 32 goals and 24 assists, and Toffoli is behind him with 31 goals and 21 assists this season. The Stars can't let either player set up in the Stars' zone tonight. Both players are crafty scorers and love to set up their linemates for goals. Jake Oettinger needs his team to help him out tonight to stall the Jets' offense. If the Stars can shut down both players tonight, the Stars have a good shot at winning the Central Division tonight.
Dallas Stars vs. Winnipeg Jets: 1. Let Nils Lundkvist play
I don't know what's with DeBoer not playing Lundkvist this season. The only way the young defenseman will get better is with playing time. Unless the Stars are trailing or Lundkvist is having a bad game, let him get some action tonight against the Jets. It's a win-win situation because he can show the Stars they were wise trading their first round pick for him. He's done well this year when inserted into the lineup. If the Stars let him thrive tonight, they should beat the Jets and win the division.