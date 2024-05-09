Dallas Stars look to swing the pendulum back in their favor tonight
By Brian Sweet
Let's try that again, shall we? That was a doozy of a game after the first period on Tuesday night against the Colorado Avalanche. After building a 3-0 lead against the Avalanche, it went downhill for the Stars. Giving up two power-play goals and allowing their two superstars to score was less than ideal. The Stars must play a tighter game to tie the series up at one. They can't afford to go down 2-0 for a second series in a row. Colorado is a faster team than the Vegas Golden Knights.
Dallas is getting a big piece back tonight for game two. Mason Marchment returns to the lineup after suffering a hit against the Vegas Golden Knights. He can provide much-needed scoring and some physicality as well. The head-scratcher tonight is scratching Radek Faksa from the lineup. Faksa brings physicality every shift and had a good game one. I guess we will find out if it's the right call tonight. Here are the three keys of the game tonight against the Avalanche.
Dallas Stars vs. Colorado Avalanche: 3. First period frenzy
That was a perfect first period that the Stars had during game one against the Avalanche. Scoring three goals and setting the tone was exactly what the Stars needed to do. The Stars must do it again to beat the Avalanche tonight. They won't wait for the Stars to make the first move, so getting that early lead in the first period is crucial. If the Stars can repeat their first period from Tuesday night, it should help them win tonight.
Dallas Stars vs. Colorado Avalanche: 2. Stop Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon
Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon cannot score tonight if the Stars want to beat the Avalanche. Both players found the scoresheet in game one, and it led to the Avalanche winning the game. That can't happen tonight if the Stars want to split the series in Dallas. They must check both players into the boards when they have the puck on their stick. They cannot allow them to set up in the Stars' zone tonight and score goals. If the Stars can shut down both players, they should be able to split the series tonight.
Dallas Stars vs. Colorado Avalanche: 1. Don't let up after one goal
It sounds like the first key of the game above, but the Stars can't let up on offense. They've played multiple games against the Avalanche this season in which the lead wasn't safe until the final buzzer sounded. They can't be satisfied with three goals and call it a night. They must score until they hear that final buzzer sound. That could be finishing the game with five to seven goals. If the Stars don't let up on offense tonight, they should be able to win the game.