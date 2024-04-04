Dallas Stars make franchise history with the 5-0 win over the Edmonton Oilers
Stars fans couldn't have asked for a more complete game from the Dallas Stars tonight. They dominated for 60 straight minutes against the Edmonton Oilers tonight. It only makes sense they would win their eighth straight game 5-0 tonight. Here are the three takeaways from tonight's historic win over the Oilers.
By Brian Sweet
This historic win by the Dallas Stars couldn't have been scripted any better than it was. For 60 straight minutes, the Stars outplayed the Edmonton Oilers from the opening puck drop until the final buzzer. It was the most complete game they've played this season. Also, with back-to-back shutouts, Jake Oettinger is playing some of the best hockey of the season going into the playoffs.
The Stars would win their eighth straight game 5-0 against the Oilers to set a new franchise record. Hockey fans had the Stars trending on Twitter about how dominant they were. The word is out that the Stars are for real this year and could go deep into the playoffs. Here are the three takeaways from tonight's historic win over the Edmonton Oilers.
Dallas Stars vs. Edmonton Oilers Recap: 3. Second period ambush
The Stars must tell me in advance if they want to score two goals in 22 seconds again. I was in shock after getting back from the bathroom. What a six minutes of hockey that was for the Stars. If the Stars can do that in the playoffs, watch out Western Conference. After the first period, I knew the floodgates would open in the second period. Getting goals from Tyler Seguin, Jamie Benn, Sam Steel, and Wyatt Johnston shows how deep the Stars are in terms of offense.
Dallas Stars vs. Edmonton Oilers Recap: 2. Wyatt Johnston makes history
Johnston became the second Stars/North Stars player under 21 to score 30+ goals in a season. When Pete DeBoer added him to the roster last season, he knew Johnston was a great player. However, fans didn't think he would score 30 goals in his second season in the NHL. I don't want to see Johnston cool off from scoring until the Stars lift the Stanley Cup. Just imagine once Mavrik Bourque makes the team next season, teams will have a hard time picking their poison.
Dallas Stars vs. Edmonton Oilers Recap: 1. Winning eight games in a row
This team is so special because, for the first time in franchise history, they have won eight consecutive times in a row. They will have another deep run in the playoffs this year, and other Western Conference teams might want to think twice before playing Dallas. The Stars got two goals from their fourth line, which is outstanding, considering they didn't contribute much last season. The Stars pack up and hit the road for their final road trip of the season. They will take on the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday afternoon.