Dallas Stars Prospect Series 2.0: A new Finnish Mafia member is born
By Brian Sweet
The 2024 NHL Draft was filled with talent looking to be drafted into one of the greatest hockey leagues in the world. Players from all over the globe entered their names into the draft, hoping one of the 32 teams would call their name in Las Vegas. The Stars had an interesting draft position this season since they had their first-round draft pick compared to 2023. The Stars took the best player available,first-round, and it ended up being Emil Hemming. Here's more on the first-round draft pick and where he will play this season.
Dallas Stars Prospect Series 2.0: Hemming's background
His junior club over in Finland screwed over Hemming. Hemming has a high-scoring IQ and ended up on the fourth line due to all the talent on his team. He only had seven goals last season due to the limited ice time that he was given. He wasn't allowed to showcase that talent, and it caused him to take a dip in the first round to the Stars. I wouldn't be shocked if his new club promoted him to one of the top two lines and allowed him to shine this upcoming season.
Dallas Stars Prospect Series 2.0: Will Hemming play in Dallas next season?
The probability of Hemming playing in Dallas next season is .001%. The Barrie Colts drafted him, and he will develop his game with the team this upcoming season. This is the smartest route for him to develop his game quickly. He will be getting more top-line minutes with the Colts than if he stayed in Finland. There is no need to rush his development any time soon. I'm sure the Colts will provide progress reports for the Stars' front office if they ask,
Dallas Stars Prospect Series 2.0: What does Hemming need to work on?
Hemming must get used to playing many minutes a night while working on his offensive game. He has the potential to be on one of the top lines for the Dallas Stars down the road if he works hard and listens to his coaches. His wicked wrist shot will torment the teams that passed on him in the first round. Hemming is just a young man at the age of 18. However, he can ascend the Finnish Mafia ranks depending on how he plays in the Minors over the course of the next couple of seasons.