Blackout Dallas
Fansided

Dallas Stars Prospect Series 2.0: A new Finnish Mafia member is born

With the 2024 NHL Draft this past summer, the Dallas Stars looked to use their first-round draft pick on a dynamic playmaker. When they drafted Emil Hemming from Finland, they added a new member to the Finnish Mafia. Here's more on Hemming and his future.

By Brian Sweet

Jun 28, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Emil Hemming is selected by the Dallas Stars with the 29th overall pick in the first round of the 2024 NHL Draft at The Sphere. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images
Jun 28, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Emil Hemming is selected by the Dallas Stars with the 29th overall pick in the first round of the 2024 NHL Draft at The Sphere. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images
facebooktwitterreddit

The 2024 NHL Draft was filled with talent looking to be drafted into one of the greatest hockey leagues in the world. Players from all over the globe entered their names into the draft, hoping one of the 32 teams would call their name in Las Vegas. The Stars had an interesting draft position this season since they had their first-round draft pick compared to 2023. The Stars took the best player available,first-round, and it ended up being Emil Hemming. Here's more on the first-round draft pick and where he will play this season.

Dallas Stars Prospect Series 2.0: Hemming's background

His junior club over in Finland screwed over Hemming. Hemming has a high-scoring IQ and ended up on the fourth line due to all the talent on his team. He only had seven goals last season due to the limited ice time that he was given. He wasn't allowed to showcase that talent, and it caused him to take a dip in the first round to the Stars. I wouldn't be shocked if his new club promoted him to one of the top two lines and allowed him to shine this upcoming season.

Dallas Stars Prospect Series 2.0: Will Hemming play in Dallas next season?

The probability of Hemming playing in Dallas next season is .001%. The Barrie Colts drafted him, and he will develop his game with the team this upcoming season. This is the smartest route for him to develop his game quickly. He will be getting more top-line minutes with the Colts than if he stayed in Finland. There is no need to rush his development any time soon. I'm sure the Colts will provide progress reports for the Stars' front office if they ask,

Dallas Stars Prospect Series 2.0: What does Hemming need to work on?

Hemming must get used to playing many minutes a night while working on his offensive game. He has the potential to be on one of the top lines for the Dallas Stars down the road if he works hard and listens to his coaches. His wicked wrist shot will torment the teams that passed on him in the first round. Hemming is just a young man at the age of 18. However, he can ascend the Finnish Mafia ranks depending on how he plays in the Minors over the course of the next couple of seasons.

Check out our latest Blackout Dallas Articles

feed

Home/Dallas Stars News