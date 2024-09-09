Dallas Stars Prospects Series 2.0: Benjamin Kraws defends the net
By Brian Sweet
NHL teams love it when college hockey is over in the spring. It's when they go "shopping" on all the senior hockey players without eligibility. Sometimes, a hockey team can strike gold while others find coal. The Stars might have struck gold this past spring when they signed Ben Kraws to a one-year entry-level contract. He will be one of the prospects the Stars will take to Traverse City this weekend. Here's more on Kraws and what he brings to the table for the Dallas Stars.
Dallas Stars Prospect Series: Kraws's background
Kraws played hockey at St. Lawrence University, where he was their top goalie. He did so well last season that he was nominated for the Hobey Baker Award, which goes to the top collegiate hockey player. He did declare for the NHL Draft but was undrafted. He had 26 saves in his Texas Stars debut last season. It would have been nice to get the shutout, but he showed some skills in that game. As I said, the Stars might have stumbled onto something here by signing him.
Dallas Stars Prospect Series: Will Kraws be on the Dallas Stars this season?
Unfortunately, Kraws will not play for the Dallas Stars this season. I could only see that happening if there is an injury bug to the goaltenders. Kraws will spend this next season either in Cedar Park or the mountains with the Idaho Steelheads. It depends on how he does at the prospect tournament this weekend. With Magnus Hellberg being the likely goaltender to get called up, Kraws doesn't have a path to making it to the Stars this season.
Dallas Stars Prospect Series: What does he need to work on?
Kraws needs to work on being a consistent goaltender if he wants to remain with the Stars past this season. He showed promise in his professional debut but had a rough couple of games after that. The constant roster changes with the Texas Stars in the spring didn't help Kraws when he was between the pipes. Kraws has a shot to be a future backup goaltender with this organization; he just needs to take advantage of the opportunity that was given to him.