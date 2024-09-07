Dallas Stars release their prospect tournament roster
By Brian Sweet
I forgot to mention in the first article this month that Blackout Dallas will be covering the prospect tournament in Traverse City, Michigan. This tournament is when the Dallas Stars discover how much the prospects have learned since last season. Don't be mad if the Stars lose both games against the Detroit Red Wings. Enjoy that we are getting our first taste of hockey for the season.
The Stars announced the roster that will travel to Traverse City. Fans will get to see Lian Bichsel check players into the boards. I remember last year that he was the standout from the tournament games. Stankoven's teammate from the Kamloops Blazers, Matthew Seminoff, will also be on the roster. Here is the rest of the remaining roster joining Seminoff and Bichsel in Michigan next weekend.
Forwards:
Francesco Arcuri
Justin Ertel
Matthew Seminoff
Kyle McDonald
Chase Wheatcroft
Brad Gardiner
Justin Hryckowian
Arttu Hyry
Angus MacDonell
Anthony Romano
Jake Karabela
Joey Henneberry
Gabriel Frasca
Emil Hemming
Defensemen:
Lian Bichsel
Christian Kyrou
Gavin White
Tristian Bertucci
Luke Krys
Connor Punnett
Niilopekka Muhonen
Goaltenders:
Bryan Thomson
Benjamin Kraws
Let's start by looking at some of the forwards that will be playing next weekend. This tournament will be the first time that fans will get a look at 2024 first round draft pick Emil Hemming. It's very unlikely that he will be making the opening night roster. He will be playing with the Barrie Colts this upcoming season. Matthew Seminoff will look to make a name for himself after having a lackluster season with the Texas Stars.
Lian Bichsel will be the defenseman to watch at the prospect tournament. He could start with the Dallas Stars in October, depending on how he plays in the preseason. More than likely, he will be playing in Cedar Park to begin the season. I'm also interested in seeing Niilopekka Muhonen. He's two inches shorter than Bichsel and can throw some hits. He could be playing in Cedar Park in a couple of seasons.
Kraws is the goalie I will be watching next weekend. He played four games last season for the Texas Stars and finished with a .901 save percentage. I see the potential the Stars see in him as well. I would expect Kraws to compete hard against Thomson for the backup spot in Cedar Park. It will be fun watching hockey next weekend. I will post the link to the live stream if the Detroit Red Wings decide to stream the games.