We have reached the end of another long Dallas Stars offseason
By Brian Sweet
We have reached the month of September, which means Dallas Stars training camp is right around the corner. It's been a long summer after the Stars were eliminated in the Western Conference Finals by the Edmonton Oilers. It's also been hard to say goodbye to a great player and even a better man, Joe Pavelski. However, it's time to turn the frown upside down with the return of Wyatt Johnston and company. It will be a fun month as hockey will return to the American Airlines Center later this month.
We have a lot planned for content this month here at Blackout Dallas. We will be doing prospect profiles on some of the Dallas Stars prospects you could see in Victory Green over the next couple of seasons. We will also do a preview series on the rest of the Central Division and where other teams will finish within the division. We will even do pre and post-game articles for preseason games. Here is some of the content that will be coming later this month to Blackout Dallas.
Blackout Dallas Articles: Prospect profiles
We will be profiling different Dallas Stars prospects throughout September. Last year, we did this leading up to the beginning of the regular season. If you want to see the profiles from last season, look at Logan Stankoven's profile last year. We will look at some up-and-coming prospects and how far out they are from making their Dallas Stars debut. If you want a prospect for us to profile, please message Blackout Dallas or reply to this article below on X.
Blackout Dallas Articles: Central Division Preview Series
Also, this month, we will do a series on previewing each of the teams in the Central Division. We will look at players each team added and lost during the free-agent frenzy earlier this offseason and see how they stack up to the rest of the division. Don't be mad if the Dallas Stars aren't number one on the list this season. The Nashville Predators had the best offseason in the Central Division this summer. There could be a new number one at the top of Central this season.
Blackout Dallas Articles: Pre and Post Preseason Game Content
We will also have pregame and postgame articles for each of the preseason games. With Victory+ streaming preseason games this season, I'll break down who had a great game and those who should burn their highlights. It will be interesting since most of the players will end up going back to college or their junior teams. This will be a fun series to keep an eye out for this month. Tune in later this afternoon to find out which DFW Sports team could end up on Victory+.