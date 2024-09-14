Dallas Stars prospects take on the Detroit Red Wings prospects
By Brian Sweet
The Dallas Stars return to the ice tonight as their prospects take on the Detroit Red Wings prospects. It will be fun to see them kick off the beginning of training camp this weekend. Some of your favorite prospects have traveled up to Traverse City, Michigan, with Neil Graham to see where their development is after last season. The entire team will return to the minor leagues by the end of training camp. This weekend is more of a measuring stick for the prospects to see where they are.
I don't want to see our fanbase complain if they go 0-2 this weekend. I'd be okay with the effort that they put into the game. None of the prospects, except Bichsel, will make the Dallas Stars roster this season. I won't get mad if Bichsel doesn't put any players into the boards. I want to see how close he is to being in Dallas and putting NHL players on the boards. Let's look at the three keys of the game tonight for the Stars prospects as they take on the Detroit Red Wings.
Dallas Stars vs. Detroit Red Wings: 3. Just have fun
I want to see the Stars have fun this afternoon. This is the first game for the prospects in a couple of months, and just getting back on the ice is good enough for me. I will be looking for who could be linemates in the future. I would like to see who gets paired with Chase Wheatcroft. He is an outstanding player with a huge offensive upside to his game. To conclude this key of the game, If they have fun tonight out on the ice, that's all I care about.
Dallas Stars vs. Detroit Red Wings: 2. Pressure the Red Wings into making difficult shots
I would like to see the Red Wings get into an uncomfortable situation in the Stars' zone. I want to see them make contested shots instead of un-contested shots. The more pressure the Stars put on them, the better. The Red Wings have a good selection of prospects playing in this tournament, so I want them to reach their goals. If the Stars can force them to earn their goals tonight, I would consider that a win in my book if the Stars lose.
Dallas Stars vs. Detroit Red Wings: 1. Offensive flow in Red Wings zone
I would also like to see the Stars run their offense correctly in the Red Wings zone. I don't want to see the Stars take one shot, and the puck gets cleared out of the zone. The prospects learning how to run an NHL offense is more important than them running up the score. If the Stars learn to run an NHL offense and score some goals tonight, I'll be happy with a win or loss.