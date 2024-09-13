Tale of the Tape: 3 Detroit Red Wings prospects to watch this weekend
By Brian Sweet
Dallas Stars hockey is back this weekend, well, sort of. That's right, the Stars prospects will be taking the ice against the Detroit Red Wings prospects in Traverse City this weekend. These games will allow the prospects to show the front office how far they have developed over the past year. Don't get mad if the Stars end up going 0-2 this weekend. I wouldn't be upset one bit if they did do that. These are just fun exhibition games for the prospects.
Let's take a look at who the Stars will be playing. The Detroit Red Wings have excellent prospects, just like the Stars. They have some up-and-coming talent in defenseman Shai Bulum, center Nate Danielson, and right-wing Michael Brandsegg-Nygård. I know that the Stars will have their hands full this weekend. It will be a challenging weekend for the prospects on each team. Let's look at some of the prospects that the Red Wings will have on the ice.
Detroit Red Wings Prospects: Shai Bulum
Bulum is one of their top defensemen, and he will be showcased this weekend in Traverse City. He signed an entry-level contract with the Red Wings this past April. Even though he's not an offensive defenseman, he can shut down anyone on the ice at any time during a game. I expect him to guard some of the top-scoring prospects that the Stars will showcase this weekend. Let's see if the Stars prospects can shake him off and score some goals.
Detroit Red Wings Prospects: Nate Danielson
Danielson is another top prospect that Stars fans should watch this weekend. Danielson is an offensive threat who scored 24 goals and recorded 43 assists with two different teams in the WHL. I wouldn't be shocked if Danielson was on the top line for the Red Wings this weekend. This is a prospect that I would want Lian Bichsel to defend. I know the Stars coaching staff is already drawing up a good game plan that will slow him down.
Detroit Red Wings Prospects: Michael Brandsegg-Nygård
Michael Brandsegg-Nygard is their 2024 draft pick who will be making his debut this weekend. I can't wait to watch the matchup between him and Emil Hemming this weekend. He scored eight goals and recorded ten assists in one of Russia's top hockey leagues last season. As we wrap this article, it will be a fun way to kick off Dallas Stars hockey this weekend. Stay tuned for the latest news from the prospect tournament this weekend on our social media pages.