Dallas Stars received great news this morning on Scott Wedgewood and Miro Heiskanen
The Dallas Stars recieved great news this morning regarding Scott Wedgewood and Miro Heiskanen's injuries. Here the latest updates on both players and when you could expect them back in the lineup for the Stars.
By Brian Sweet
The Dallas Stars dodged another big injury bullet this morning after Scott Wedgewood's results came back from the doctors. Wedgewood's injuries are not as bad as fans thought, and he is expected to be day-to-day.
They also got great news regarding their top defenseman, Miro Heiskanen. He is expected to join them on the upcoming road trip before the All-Star break and possibly play. This is excellent news because the Stars have a shot to get within two points of the Colorado Avalanche tonight. Here's more about the news and when you can expect both to be back in the lineup for Dallas.
Dallas Stars Injury Report: Scott Wedgewood
Stars' fans who watched the game against the Blackhawks last Saturday night turned pale as they watched Wedgewood leave the ice due to injury. It looked like the same injury that Jake Oettinger went down with, and fans knew how long he was out for. Luckily, that is not the case with Wedgewood since he was labeled as day-to-day.
With Jake Oettinger returning from injury and looking good, we won't see Wedgewood until after the All-Star break. There is no need to rush him back for any game before the All-Star break. Matt Murray is capable of backing up Oettinger for a couple of games.
Dallas Stars Injury Report: Miro Heiskanen
The Stars received good news about Heiskanen's injury this morning. Heiskanen, "the heartbeat of the Stars' defense," could return to action on the road trip. He was recently injured after losing control and colliding with Wedgewood in the net.
He landed awkwardly on his knee and left the game. He has been skating regularly, and I wouldn't be shocked if he is back midway through the road trip. You won't see him against the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday, but maybe against the New Jersey Devils or the New York Islanders.
I hope we see both of them back on the ice before the All-Star break, but it's unlikely. Wedgewood can take his time healing and return after the week off. Heiskanen is the more likely to return before the All-Star break, and it could be as soon as this weekend. With how close the Central Division race is becoming, this is the best possible injury news the Stars could hope for.