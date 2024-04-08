Dallas Stars' second-period surge melt the Colorado Avalanche 7-4
The Dallas Stars took on the Colorado Avalanche tonight in what felt like a preview of an upcoming playoff series. The Avalanche struck first right out of the gate and had the Stars on their heels. A scoring surge in 2nd period helped the Stars win 7-4.
By Brian Sweet
Having three power plays in a row in the second period helped the Stars find their offense. The Stars had to win tonight to keep the Colorado Avalanche from being within one point of taking over the Central Division. Roope Hintz, Tyler Seguin, and Mason Marchment led the Stars to a 7-4 win over the Avalanche. This win gives the Stars a five-point lead in the Central Division heading into the final homestand of the season before the playoffs.
Hintz scored his 30th goal of the season tonight, which gives him back-to-back 30-goal seasons. Another good thing that came from this was Seguin's line all scored a goal tonight. That is a line that the Stars need to produce goals in the playoffs if they want a deep run in the postseason. The last thing is the Stars didn't give up when the Avalanche scored the first goal. They could have easily packed it up and lost the game. Here are the three takeaways from tonight's win over the Avalanche.
Dallas Stars vs. Avalanche: 3. A collective scoring effort
The Stars had a collective scoring effort tonight and was a difference in the win over the Avalanche. Matt Duchene's wicked wrist shot gave the Stars their first goal of the night. Jamie Benn gave the Stars a 2-1 lead into the first intermission. The three players I mentioned above gave the Stars a three-goal cushion before the Avalanche scored and only trailed by two at the second intermission.
Wyatt Johnston would score a third-period insurance goal to make it 6-4. Overall, if the Stars continue to get collective scoring efforts like tonight, good luck slowing them down in the playoffs.
Dallas Stars vs. Colorado Avalanche: 2. Chris Tanev
Chris Tanev saved the Stars multiple times tonight in the Stars' zone. Jim Nill was very wise to trade for him after the last loss to the Avalanche. He has single-handedly made the defense ten times better since being added to the lineup. The penalty kill has been on point after the trade. He's making defensive moves in the Stars' zone to disrupt other teams from scoring. This is the type of play you want to see from a defenseman before the playoffs start.
Dallas Stars vs. Colorado Avalanche: 1. Five point lead in Central Division
As mentioned above at the top of the article, the win tonight gives the Stars a five-point lead in the Central Division going into the final homestand of the season. This is big for the Dallas Stars as they come home to wrap up the regular season in front of the home crowd. They can be crowned the Central Division Champions with a couple more wins. With teams like the Buffalo Sabres and the St. Louis Blues, The Stars might be taking on a team out west if everything plays out the way it should.