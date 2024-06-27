Dallas Stars should look at signing Patrick Kane to replace Joe Pavelski
The Dallas Stars will hit the ground running as they prepare for the 2024-25 season next week with free agency. Some fans must prepare themselves to see their favorite players from last season move on to other teams. One of the biggest gut punches for the Stars was hearing Joe Pavelski sit out the 2024-25 season as he contemplates his future in the NHL. The Stars can't keep an empty roster spot open for him if he decides to return. They must fill that void in the roster by signing another center.
Mavrik Bourque won't be able to replace all of Pavelski's production. It will be his first season as a full-time NHL player, and he will learn the ropes as the season progresses. The Stars need a veteran who has Stanley Cup Playoff experience and who can help on the power play. The player I'm mentioning might not go over well with some fans. The Stars must look at bringing in Patrick Kane to help fill the void of Pavelski's scoring and experience. He's just the type of veteran the Stars should look at.
Patrick Kane didn't play the entire season due to recovering from hip surgery. The Detroit Red Wings took a gamble on him by signing him to a one-year deal. In 50 games last season, Kane scored 20 goals and 27 assists. He also helped out the Red Wings on the power play. Kane's scoring ability on the power play is what the Stars need after going 0-15 on the power play during the Western Conference Finals this past year.
My only concern is how much money he wants. If the Stars want to bring Chris Tanev back, they won't be able to offer what Kane is asking for. The Stars also don't have a lot of salary cap space to work with in re-signing some of their young talent like Thomas Harley. You can't also forget about the three horsemen of the apocalypse: Wyatt Johnston, Logan Stankoven, and Mavrik Bourque. They are the future of the Stars franchise, and you can't forget to pay them as well.
In conclusion, Kane is a name that should be on the Stars' free-agent radar to replace Pavelski's offensive production. I know a lot of fans don't want him because he played for the Chicago Blackhawks, and that is one of the Stars' rivals in the Central Division. However, you have to look at it from a business point of view with Jim Nill. Kane knows how to win the Stanley Cup, and the Stars are right there in terms of winning it. Could Kane be the missing piece that wins the Stanley Cup for the Stars next season?