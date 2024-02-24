Dallas Stars travel into the eye of the hurricane to wrap up road trip tonight
The Dallas Stars make one last stop on their three-game road trip in Raleigh, North Carolina. to take on the Carolina Hurricanes. The Stars recently beat them in Dallas 4-2. It will be a completely different environment, as PNC Arena is one of the rowdiest environments in the Eastern Conference. Here are the three keys of the game against the Hurricanes if the Stars want to end the road trip with a win.
By Brian Sweet
The Dallas Stars are in the middle of a bad losing streak after losing to the Ottawa Senators on Thursday night. That was the worst loss of the season for the Stars. They lost to a team that could receive the first overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft. Tonight, the Stars need to be on their A-game as they enter the eye of a giant hurricane as they face off against the Carolina Hurricanes. Here are the three keys of the game against the Hurricanes tonight.
Dallas Stars vs. Carolina Hurricanes Preview: 3. Cannot allow them to get the early lead
The Dallas Stars cannot allow the Hurricanes to take them out of the game in the first period. Once Carolina gets a lead on their home rink, it's hard to get back into the game at PNC Arena. The Stars were lucky to tie the game by the end of the first period against the Senators. If you remember the Nashville game from earlier this month, that is what the Stars need to do against the Hurricanes tonight. If the Stars can take them out of the game in the first period, they can end their four-game losing streak.
Dallas Stars vs. Carolina Hurricanes Preview: 3. Shut down Sebastian Aho
Just like they did in last week's game against the Hurricanes, the Stars must shut down Sebastian Aho again. He has 21 goals and 39 assists going into the matchup against the Stars. The Stars cannot allow Aho to skate around in the Stars' zone with the puck, they will regret making that decision. He is the type of player that can take your team out of the game with a couple of goals. There is a reason why Aho is the Hurricane's franchise player. If the Stars can take Aho out of the equation tonight, they should snap their losing streak.
Dallas Stars vs. Carolina Hurricanes Preview: 1. Unleash the Stank
Last night, before the game against the Rockford Icehogs, it was announced that Logan Stankoven was a healthy scratch. That's strange to scratch a healthy player right before the game. This possibly could mean he is on his way back to the Dallas Stars for tonight's game. This morning, it was announced that Logan Stankoven is in the lineup tonight against the Hurricanes.
In the pregame article against the Senators Thursday, I mentioned that Stankoven would give the "offensive jolt" the team needs to get out of the losing streak. If Stankoven makes his NHL debut against the Hurricanes, the Stars have a shot of upsetting the Hurricanes at PNC Arena.