Dallas Stars travel to the freezing Minnesota wilderness to take on the Wild tonight
The Dallas Stars were given a golden opportunity on Saturday afternoon, and they let it slip through their hands. With the Winnipeg Jets seven points in front of them in the Central Division, it seems like a must-win game on the road tonight against the Minnesota Wild. Here are the three keys of the game tonight for the Stars as they take on the Wild.
By Brian Sweet
With every passing day, it seems like the Dallas Stars are running out of chances to stay in the Central Division race. Finding themselves seven points back of the Winnipeg Jets, it's another must-win game for the Stars tonight. They will be taking on the Minnesota Wild tonight on the road. If you remember Saturday, the Stars had a golden opportunity to get back in the division race and squandered it. Here are the three keys of the game tonight for the Stars in a must-win game.
Dallas Stars vs. Minnesota Wild Preview: 3. Play defense
The one thing the Stars need to focus on tonight is playing defense. Scott Wedgewood can only do so much as a goaltender. He is currently running on fumes with Jake Oettinger out and needs some help from his team tonight. That means clearing out people in front of him tonight so he can see where the puck is. If the Stars can play defense tonight and help out Scott Wedgewood, they should come away with the win tonight.
Dallas Stars vs. Minnesota Wild Preview: 2. Shut down Joel Eriksson Ek
Speaking of defense, the Stars have one key player they need to shut down tonight. Joel Eriksson Ek has 15 goals and 11 assists so far this season for the Wild. Thomas Harley must step up and shut him down like Miro Heiskanen would. That means making sure that he doesn't touch the puck near Wedgewood. If the Stars can shut him down tonight and score some goals, they should steal two points on the road in Minnesota.
Dallas Stars vs. Minnesota Wild Preview: 1. Please produce goals tonight
The last thing that the Stars need to do tonight is produce goals. It shouldn't matter who they are from as long as the puck goes into the net. Wedgewood would be appreciative if the Stars would get aggressive with rebounds in front of the Wild's goaltender tonight. It's one thing that the Stars have been struggling with recently. They could have won three to four games if they had been aggressive in front of their opponent's net. If the Stars can get aggressive and get goals for Wedgewood, they should win the game tonight against the Wild.