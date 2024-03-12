Dallas Stars welcome one of the hottest Eastern Conference teams to town
The Dallas Stars host the Florida Panthers tonight. It will be an intense matchup between two teams trying to make a statement before the playoffs begin in April. Here are the three keys of the game tonight against the Panthers.
By Brian Sweet
The Dallas Stars welcome the Florida Panthers to Dallas for an exciting hockey game tonight. In the last matchup between both teams, the Stars lost by one after coming out flat-footed. That can't happen tonight as the Stars look to defend their Central Division lead from the Winnipeg Jets and Colorado Avalanche. They can't afford to have a night off against a team that could be representing the Eastern Conference in the Stanley Cup Finals again. Here are the three keys of the game tonight against the Florida Panthers.
Dallas Stars vs. Florida Panthers Preview: 3. Getting a early lead
The Stars don't want to find themselves trailing in the third period. They have many skilled players who can build a lead in the blink of an eye. Logan Stankoven must get his regularly scheduled goal in the first period tonight. Fans don't want to see the Stars having to rally in the third period tonight. Taking the Panthers out of the game in the first period is the goal of the game tonight. If the Stars crush the Panthers' hopes in the first period, they should come away with the win.
Dallas Stars vs. Florida Panthers Preview: 2. Stop Sam Reinhart
Sam Reinhart is one of the skilled players on the Panthers' roster. He has 45 goals and 31 assists through 65 games this season. He is a player the Stars can't allow to step up a shot inside their zone. Jake Oettinger requests that Chris Tanev clear out the front of the net so he can see where Reinhart is on the ice. If the Stars can shut down Reinhart tonight, they should come away with two points to build their first-place lead.
Dallas Stars vs. Florida Panthers Preview: 1. Don't start scoring in the second period
The Stars can't start scoring goals in the second period tonight. The Stars must score early and often tonight against the Panthers. They can't afford to be down three goals at the end of the first period. The Panthers rarely allow their opponent to come back and win. The Stars also have to take advantage of the power play tonight. They can't afford to not score on the power play against the Panthers. If the Stars can take advantage of the power play tonight, they should receive two points for their efforts.