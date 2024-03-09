Dallas Stars win big over the Anaheim Ducks by dictating the game from start to finish
The Dallas Stars dominated all aspects of the game tonight from beginning to end. Chris Tanev kicked off the goal-scoring, and Joe Pavelski capped off the night. The Stars get six goals from six different goal-scorers in the 6-2 win over the Anaheim Ducks. Here are three takeaways from the win over the Ducks tonight.
By Brian Sweet
The Dallas Stars dominated the Anaheim Ducks from start to finish tonight. After Chris Tanev scored his first goal in a Stars uniform, everything was on cruise control for the remainder of the game. The Stars won 6-2 over the Ducks at the Honda Center tonight. Everybody chipped in to help Oettinger out on defense tonight. He looked like the goalie who was signed for four million a year. Here are the three takeaways from tonight's win in Orange County.
Dallas Stars vs. Anaheim Ducks Recap: 3. Dictated the game from start to finish
The Stars looked like a Stanley Cup contender by shutting down the Ducks tonight. They took over the game starting in the first period through the end of the game. The Duck's hopes of winning the game were suppressed in the first period. This is how the Stars need to play, especially in the first round of the NHL playoffs. Hopefully, the Stars can show up tomorrow night when they take on the Los Angeles Kings.
Dallas Stars vs. Anaheim Ducks Recap: 2. Mason Marchment sets a new career high
Mason Marchment set a new career high in goals when he scored his 19th goal in the second period. Marchment's goal trickled through the back of the goalie and into the net. Marchment has found a rhythm this season with Tyler Seguin and Matt Duchene. Stars Fans were concerned about how much Marchment was getting a year after a terrible year last season. Marchment has squashed all those concerns tonight with his 19th goal. Hopefully, he will be well-rested for tomorrow's game in Los Angeles.
Dallas Stars vs. Anaheim Ducks Recap: 1. Scoring on the Power Play
It was great seeing the Stars score twice on the power play tonight. Roope Hintz recorded his 300th NHL point on the first power play, and Jamie Benn scored the second power-play goal. After having issues down the stretch recently, getting the power play fixed before the playoffs is something the Stars need to work on. Even though the Stars only scored on three of their five power plays, it's a step in the right direction. Let's see if the Stars can win another one tomorrow against the Kings to wrap up the three-game road trip.