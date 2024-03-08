West Coast Duck Hunting: Dallas Stars duck hunt in Orange County tonight
After a bizarre comeback against the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday, the Dallas Stars play hockey tonight. They will be taking on the Ducks at the Honda Center. Here are the three keys of the game for the Stars if they want to have a successful duck hunt.
By Brian Sweet
After a bizarre win against the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday night, the Stars are back in action tonight against the Anaheim Ducks. It was great seeing the recent trade acquisition of Chris Tanev on the ice in a Stars jersey. The more time he gets tonight against the Ducks, the more he will get used to the system Pete DeBoer likes to run. The Ducks are another team that the Stars can't take lightly with how close the Central Division is. Here are the three keys of the game against the Anaheim Ducks.
Dallas Stars vs. Anaheim Ducks Preview: 3. Give Jake Oettinger the start tonight
After giving up six goals against the Sharks on Tuesday, Jake Oettinger should start tonight against the Anaheim Ducks. Wedgewood can play tomorrow against the Los Angeles Kings. I have complete faith and confidence in Oettinger to get the two points tonight. It will be interesting to see how the defensemen defend in front of Oettinger tonight. If the Stars can help out Oettinger tonight against the Ducks, they should come away with two points.
Dallas Stars vs. Anaheim Ducks Preview: 2. Shut down Frank Vatrano
The one player that the Stars must keep an eye on tonight is Frank Vatrano. He has 29 goals and 20 assists going into tonight's matchup against the Dallas Stars. Vatrano cannot be unguarded in the Stars' zone tonight. Tanev needs to clear Vatrano out from in front of the goal tonight. If Vatrano goes off tonight, it could be a long night for the Stars. If the Stars can neutralize and shut down Vatrano tonight, they can start the weekend with two points.
Dallas Stars vs. Anaheim Ducks Preview: 1. Let's not do what we did on Tuesday night ever again
The one thing the Stars cannot do is allow the Ducks to dictate the game tonight. The Sharks dictated Tuesday night's game until the third period. The Stars must grab the Ducks by the neck and tell them, "We dictate the game from start to finish." If the Stars can control the pace tonight against the Ducks, the Stars can get another win tonight.