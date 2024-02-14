Down On The Farm: Changing of the guard in Cedar Park very soon
By Brian Sweet
The Texas Stars went on a three-game road trip recently and came back with four out of six points. They played two good teams in their division, and they should be happy with the results of their trip. However, Logan Stankoven could be missing from the lineup in Cedar Park as early as next week. It will be an opportunity to see if he's ready for the NHL. Find out how the Texas Stars did on the road in this week's Down on the Farm.
Down on the Farm: Quick recap of the action
It was a strange week for Texas Stars hockey. The reason why it was weird was all three games went into overtime. The Stars beat the Rockford IceHogs on Friday night in OT 3-2. They hopped on a plane and lost to the Milwaukee Admirals the next day 2-1 in a shootout. Tuesday night, they took on the IceHogs again but lost to them in overtime 3-2. Overall, four out of six points on the road is not something to be mad about.
Down on the Farm: A changing of the guard as soon as next week
For those Texas Stars fans who read this weekly article, I'm sorry the Stars might be taking Stankoven from you shortly. If you didn't hear yesterday, Evgenii Dadonov fractured his leg over the weekend in Montreal and will be out for at least six weeks. That means the Stars will likely call someone up for their road trip next week. Stankoven seems like the player the Stars would call up based on how he's doing in the AHL this season. He would also pair perfectly with Wyatt Johnston and Jamie Benn.
The Stars are seeing if Ty Dellandrea can provide some offense this week to avoid calling Stankoven up. If Dellandrea can show the Stars he can fill in, Matej Blumel or Fredrik Karlstrom will likely get called up instead and sit in the suite. Based on how Dellandrea did last night against the Hurricanes, I expect Stankoven to get called up. The Stars are going up against some of the best teams in the Eastern Conference next week, and Stankoven can provide them some "extra juice" on offense.
Fans in Dallas have been waiting to see what Stankoven can bring to the Dallas Stars roster. It will be a good change of pace for him and a measuring stick to see if he needs to improve on anything before training camp in the fall. He wouldn't be with Dallas long, and Stankoven would be back before the Calder Cup Playoffs.