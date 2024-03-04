Down on the Farm: Getting distracted in the Manitoba wilderness
With Logan Stankoven enjoying his promotion to the Dallas Stars, the Texas Stars are missing his offense. The Stars couldn't get anything going consistently on offense without him in the lineup this past weekend. Even though the Texas Stars won their two games against the San Diego Gulls, they looked lost in Manitoba. Here's the latest on the Texas Stars in this week's Down on the Farm.
By Brian Sweet
Sorry about not having an edition of Down on the Farm last week. I got sidetracked with Logan Stankoven making his NHL debut two Saturdays ago. He put on a show at home for all the fans this past week by showing he's the future of this franchise. I've never heard it get so loud for a player when announcing his first-ever NHL point. Teams will be kicking themselves for passing him in the draft.
The Texas Stars did okay this week without Stankoven. It wasn't until they traveled to Manitoba that they fell off the rails. It will be interesting to see how Mavrik Bourque handles being the top player with Stankoven in Dallas this weekend. Here is the latest on how the Texas Stars did this week in this edition of Down on the Farm.
Down on the Farm: Logan Stankoven called up to the Dallas Stars
The first thing is Logan Stankoven making his NHL debut. Stankoven made his debut two Saturdays ago against the Carolina Hurricanes. Even though he didn't score in his first game, he scored three goals in the next five games.
He's turned Jamie Benn's line into a scoring threat and has helped Benn play his best hockey this season. In my opinion, Stankoven has played his last game in Cedar Park. He's just too valuable to the Dallas Stars right now. AHL coaches would not be happy if the Stars sent an NHL-ready player back to the minors. Jim Nill must make a trade or two to keep Stankoven on the main roster.
Down on the Farm: Texas Stars recap
The Stars started the week by sweeping the San Diego Gulls at home this past Tuesday and Wednesday. On Tuesday, the Texas Stars won 3-1 by shutting down the Gulls' offense. Wednesday was a different story, as the Stars had to hold off a last-minute surge by the Gulls.
The Stars traveled to Manitoba to take on the Moose this past weekend. It looked like the Stars lost focus in both games. The Stars were outscored 13-5 as their defense went missing in the Manitoba wilderness. This was a weekend where you burn the tapes and move on with the remainder of the season.
Down on the Farm: Upcoming Schedule
The Texas Stars begin a four game home stand this weekend hosting the San Jose Barracuda. I'm sure you can guess which NHL team they are the prospect team for. Texas Stars forward Scott Reedy will be playing his former team. Former Stars player Jacob Peterson will make his return to Cedar Park as well. It will be an interesting weekend of hockey at the H-E-B Center. Check in next week to see how the Stars did in the next week's edition of Down on the Farm.