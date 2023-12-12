Finntastic start to the game for the Stars leads to a 6-3 win over the Detroit Red Wings
After a bad loss to the Vegas Golden Knights, the Stars needed to turn it around tonight against the Detroit Red Wings. Detroit struck first and it looked like we were about to have a repeat episode at the American Airlines Center again. However, the Finnish Mafia jumpstarted the offense for the Dallas Stars as they won 6-3 over the Red Wings.
By Brian Sweet
Dallas Stars vs. Detroit Red Wings Recap: 3. A finntastic start to the game for Dallas
I was a little concerned about which way the game was going to go after the first goal was scored by Detroit. After a great start between the pipes, it looked like Ryan Suter took all the momentum from Oettinger. However, the Finnish Mafia stepped up to the plate by making sure the Stars got on the board. Miro Heiskanen fired one into the net that James Reimer didn't even see. Esa Lindell scored a buzzer-beater goal to give the Stars the lead going into the second period. Couldn't ask for a better start than that.
Dallas Stars vs. Detroit Red Wings Recap: 2. Oettinger looked like his normal self tonight
You could tell Oettinger was back to his normal self after that terrible loss on Saturday against the Golden Knights. He was calm between the pipes and I'm sure he wanted the shutout victory but two defensemen decided to make mistakes tonight. This is the Oettinger that Stars' fans want when he starts games. It's also the Oettinger that Dallas needs if they want to make another deep playoff run this season. Hopefully, he can add to his streak of quality starts the next time he starts in goal.
Dallas Stars vs. Detroit Red Wings Recap: 1. Jamie Benn reaches a franchise milestone
Jamie Benn reached a franchise milestone in the first period on Heiskanen's goal in the first period. He recorded his 500th assist as a Dallas Stars player. According to Dallas Stars Radio Analyst Bruce LeVine, Benn joins Mike Modano and Neil Broten as the only players to record 500 assists. Benn just keeps solidifying his place in Dallas Stars history with every game he's played in a Stars uniform. Congrats to the captain on this wonderful milestone and hopefully we will see more down the road.