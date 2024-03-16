Forever Immortalized: Mike Modano's Victory Plaza statue gets unveiled this afternoon
The Dallas Stars honor the best player in franchise history, Mike Modano. After all the positive feedback on Dirk Nowitzki's statue, the Stars will unveil a statue of Modano this afternoon at Victory Plaza. Here's more info on the statue being unveiled.
By Brian Sweet
The day Dallas Stars fans have been waiting for since November 20th is finally here. The Stars will finally unveil Mike Modano's statue this afternoon. Local hockey fans will come in droves to see the statue that honors one of the best athletes to play in the DFW Metroplex. There might be some bitterness since Modano played one season with the Detroit Red Wings. However, fans need to put aside that hatred this afternoon. Here's more on the statue and how you can watch it later this afternoon.
The DFW Metroplex wouldn't have the exposure to hockey if the Minnesota North Stars moved to Dallas in 1993. Modano was drafted by the Minnesota North Stars in 1988, and by the time they arrived in Dallas, Modano was hitting his stride as a player. Little did Stars fans know he would finish his career as the best United States hockey player. Kids in the metroplex wanted to be like Mike, and that's how hockey became popular in a state that's not known for the sport.
There are multiple ways that fans can watch the unveiling of his statue tomorrow. The first option is driving to Dallas and watching it in person at Victory Plaza. If you are going down to the St. Patrick's Day parade tomorrow, you stay down there, and you can see it in person. The other option is watching it on Bally Sports Southwest at 4 PM CT. They will have a live broadcast of the statue unveiling and a longer pregame show starting right afterward.
It will be a great day in Dallas Stars history as the statue is unveiled. Modano helped grow the game of hockey in the metroplex and has deserved a statue for the longest time for his contributions. I hope the fanbase gives him a big applause tomorrow at the ceremony and during the game. The Stars want to beat the Los Angeles Kings to snap their losing streak. They also honor the player who has grown hockey across Texas.