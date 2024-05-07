Four players that need to step it up against the Colorado Avalanche
By Brian Sweet
Can you believe that the Stars have advanced to the second round of the playoffs this season? In what was considered one of the best first-round matchups this season, the Stars were able to slay their playoff demons and beat the Golden Knights in seven games. Now, they begin their next series tonight against the Colorado Avalanche. This series won't be any easier as the Avalanche have two of the best players in the entire league. Let's look at four players on the Stars roster who must step up their game for the Stars to advance to the Western Conference Finals for a second straight year.
Dallas Stars players who must step up: 4. Tyler Seguin
While Tyler Seguin didn't record a goal against the Vegas Golden Knights, the Stars will need him in the series against the Colorado Avalanche. Seguin's offense has improved since signing Matt Duchene this offseason. He was the missing piece to unlocking Seguin's goal-scoring abilities again. Seguin must find that goal-scoring ability without Mason Marchment in the lineup due to an injury. If Seguin can put the puck in the back of the net in multiple games against the Avalanche, the Stars have a good shot at advancing to the Western Conference Semifinals.
Dallas Stars players who must step up: 3. Nils Lundkvist
While he will be benched when Jani Hakanpaa is healthy enough to return to the ice, Nils Lundkvist is another player who must step up and help the Stars beat the Avalanche. His terrible performance in game seven will probably limit his ice time for the remainder of the season. He allowed Brett Howden to skate right past him for a chip-in goal. If he wants to remain with the Dallas Stars next season, stepping up against the Avalanche would be a start to remaining with the franchise.
Dallas Stars players who must step up: 2. Joe Pavelski
Joe Pavelski is another player on the Stars that must step up against the Avalanche. While Vegas might have been a terrible matchup for him, the Stars need him to advance to the Western Conference Finals. His ability to redirect goals in front of the opposing goaltender could be the difference between advancing to the next round or hitting the golf course. If Pavelski wants to retire with a Stanley Cup on his resume, he must show up starting tonight against the Avalanche.
Dallas Stars players who must step up: 1. Roope Hintz
Roope Hintz is the final player that must step up against the Avalanche starting tonight. Hintz had so many shot attempts that should have been goals against the Golden Knights in the first round of the playoffs. Hintz must also step up because the Stars are paying him massive bucks to score goals in the postseason. The fact his only goal this postseason so far was an empty-net goal at the end of the game is disappointing.