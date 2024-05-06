The Dallas Stars slayed last year's playoff demons 2-1
By Brian Sweet
The Vegas Golden Knights might want to change their travel itinerary after tonight. The Stars showed why they are the number one seed in the Western Conference with a gutsy performance against the defending Stanley Cup Champions. The Stars slayed last season's playoff demons 2-1 and advanced to the Western Conference Semifinals against the Colorado Avalanche. The entire city of Dallas was standing during the final 20 minutes of tonight's game and wondering if there would be another game this season.
The fourth line was outstanding tonight for the Stars. They might have been the main reason why the Stars were able to shut down the Golden Knights offense. Sam Steel is the underrated signing from the offseason after the game he had tonight. Steel's ability to play defense is why Jim Nill went out and signed him over the summer last year. He might have just earned a new contract after tonight's win.
Nils Lundkvist might have played his last game in a Stars uniform after tonight. When Jani Hakanpaa is healthy, Lundkvist will be moved to the suite until he's a free agent. Until Hakanpaa is healthy, I wouldn't mind bringing up Lian Bichsel. He's shown that he could provide some grittiness that Lundkvist lacks. Here are the three takeaways from the series win over the Golden Knights.
Dallas Stars vs. Vegas Golden Knights: 3. Not letting Nils's mistake get them down
When Brett Howden scored that goal at the end of the second period, the crowd was dead silent in the American Airlines Center. It felt like the Stars were on their way to a first-round exit because the momentum in the arena shifted to Vegas. When Radek Faksa scored in the first minute of the third period, that was the momentum the Stars needed to get back on track and win. The Stars found their groove and slayed the defending Stanley Cup Champions.
Dallas Stars vs. Vegas Golden Knights: 2. Phenomenotter
Jake Oettinger was on his game tonight and deserves credit for slaying the defending Stanley Cup Champions. Other than that one goal where he was way out of the crease, he was spot-on tonight. It was also cool to see his teammates chip in and help defend the net in the Stars zone, unlike in game six. Hopefully, Oettinger went to the cold tub to relax and rejuvenate for the next series against the Colorado Avalanche. He needs to be at his best for that series as well.
Dallas Stars vs. Vegas Golden Knights: 1. The fourth line
The Dallas Stars fourth line played their best game of the season tonight, and it helped the Stars advance to the next round. Radek Faksa returned from his injury and found the back of the net to open up the third period. Steel played one of his best defensive games of the season and earned a spot on next year's team. The fourth line will be crucial if they want to slow down Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon starting on Tuesday. Stay tuned tomorrow for more articles on the next series.