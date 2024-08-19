In Between the Lines: Taking a look at the projected top line
By Brian Sweet
The Dallas Stars are getting ready for the 2024-25 season. While most of the lines will remain the same as last season, some will get a makeover with new players getting promotions or rookies finding their spot in the lineup. In this four-part series this week, we will look at the projected lines for this upcoming season. Before we continue, take these articles with a grain of salt. I'm not a part of the Dallas Stars coaching staff; these are projected lines based on line combinations from last season.
Let's begin with the top line, which includes Jason Robertson and Roope Hintz. After Joe Pavelski announced his retirement earlier this offseason, the top line will have a new member. Wyatt Johnston will likely be promoted to the top line. During the Colorado Avalanche series in the playoffs last season, the Stars put Wyatt on the top line to get the offense going. While it was a success for a few games, this will be the top-line beginning in Nashville. Let's look at the projected top line next year.
In Between the Lines: Wyatt Johnston
I don't think anyone saw the sophomore season he was going to have before the beginning of last season. Johnston scored 32 goals, recorded 33 assists during the regular season, and recorded ten goals and six assists during the playoffs last season. Johnston deserves a promotion to the top line and will do great things with Robertson and Hintz. The only question remains whether the Stars can afford him after this season. He's outgrown the Baby Wyatt nickname fans gave him two seasons ago.
In Between the Lines: Jason Robertson
After putting up career-bests two seasons ago, Robertson had a down year last season. With Johnston and Hintz on the top line, it might unlock the Robertson that put up those career numbers. Robertson scored 29 goals while recording 51 assists last season. He even found his scoring during the playoffs by recording six goals and ten assists. With two big playmakers on his line this upcoming season, Robertson might soar to new heights during the 2024-25 campaign.
In Between the Lines: Roope Hintz
Hintz had an okay season as well, just like Robertson. I wouldn't be surprised if Hintz's offense rose to new heights with Johnston potentially on the top line. Hintz finished last season with 21 goals and 36 assists. Unlike Robertson, Hintz was nowhere to be found during the playoffs. It feels like the teams were able to shut him down and prevent him from scoring. Let's see if Johnston can motivate him on the top line, and maybe we could see more Hintz playoff goals next season.