In Between the Lines: Taking a look at the second line

Yesterday, we previewed the potential top line that the Stars could reveal in October. Let's examine the second line and what to expect from them this season. Will Seguin get another scoring outburst? Will Matt Duchene excel this year?

By Brian Sweet

Apr 22, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen (4) and defenseman Thomas Harley (55) and center Tyler Seguin (91) and left wing Mason Marchment (27) skate off the ice after Marchment scores a goal against Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) during the third period in game one of the first round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Yesterday, we examined the potential top line for the Dallas Stars this upcoming season. It will look completely different due to Joe Pavelski's retirement earlier this offseason. Wyatt Johnston is the likely candidate to take his spot on the top line with Jason Robertson and Roope Hintz. The top line might return to its former glory if they can gel together as a line during training camp. It will be one of the main storylines fans will watch at training camp starting in September.

Tonight, let's take a look at the potential second line. You can expect Dallas Stars Head Coach Pete DeBoer not to mess with the Tyler Seguin, Mason Marchment, and Matt Duchene line. This line surprised fans early on in the season last year. Matt Duchene was the player needed to unlock Tyler Seguin's offense. With Duchene returning for another season with the Stars, all eyes will be on this line as they try to replicate last year's offense. Let's look at the second line going into this season.

In Between the Lines: Tyler Seguin

After some fans thought Tyler Seguin should have been bought out, Seguin found his groove again in the opponents' zone. Seguin needed another playmaker alongside Marchment on the second line, and the Stars went out and got Duchene last offseason. I expect Tyler Seguin to have another great season, with Duchene returning to the Stars on another one-year deal. He will probably score somewhere in the range of 25-35 goals next season if the second line remains intact.

In Between the Lines: Matt Duchene

Duchene was one of the 20+ goal scorers returning from last year's team. Some fans were excited when the Stars signed him last offseason. Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill's one-year gamble paid off because Duchene was able to unlock Tyler Seguin's offense. He scored 25 goals and recorded 40 assists last season. Duchene should easily replicate that this upcoming season. Hopefully, there is enough money to keep him in Dallas for the remainder of his career.

In Between the Lines: Mason Marchment

Marchment was another player who eclipsed 20+ goals last season for the Stars. It was the first time he scored that many goals in his career. This shows that it takes one player to unlock the offense for an entire line. If Marchment remains on the second line with Seguin and Duchene, he can easily score another 20+ goals this season. It can be another huge season for the second line this season; they just need that chemistry from last year to do it.

