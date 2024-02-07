Otter's better: Stars dull the Sabres behind Oettinger's career night
The Dallas Stars were sluggish in the first period against the Buffalo Sabres. If Jake Oettinger didn't show up tonight, it would have been a long night for the Stars. However, the Stars scored two goals against the Sabres in the 2-1 win. Here are the three takeaways from tonight's victory against the Sabres.
By Brian Sweet
The Dallas Stars found a way to win in what was a very rough first period by the team. Jake Oettinger showed the Buffalo Sabres why he was an All-Star in the 2-1 win over the Sabres. He set a new career high of 47 saves which is remarkable. There will be nights in this league where you have to win in an ugly fashion, and the Stars did that. With the Stars back at it again tomorrow in Toronto, Oettinger can take the night off against the Maple Leafs. Here are the three takeaways from the win against the Sabres tonight.
Dallas Stars vs. Buffalo Sabres Recap: 3. Terrible first period
Before we get to the good stuff the Stars did in the first period, we must address the first period. That was probably the worst hockey the Stars have played in the first period all season. With the amount of shots Buffalo had after Matt Duchene's power-play goal, the Stars should have been trailing after the first period. If Jake Oettinger didn't show up tonight, the Stars would have lost. They need to play better tomorrow night because Toronto won't wait for the Stars to strike first.
Dallas Stars vs. Buffalo Sabres Recap: 2. Capitalizing on the first power play
The Stars showed some urgency on the first power play, which was nice. Matt Duchene ripped one past Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen to make it 1-0 Stars. After that, it was a less-than-desired first period by Dallas. Knowing how the Stars play after a long break, that goal was crucial in the win over the Sabres tonight. With how good the Maple Leafs are this season, getting that first goal in the opening period will be a factor again.
Dallas Stars vs. Buffalo Sabres Recap: 1. Oettinger's career night
Oettinger was definitely on his game tonight against the Sabres. He made some highlight-reel saves to keep the Stars in the game all night. The Stars would have lost this game if it wasn't for his first-period performance. He definately showed why he was just in the All-Star game this past weekend. Oettinger will get the night off tomorrow night in Toronto since he deserves some rest for what he did tonight. Let's see if the Stars can continue their win streak against the Maple Leafs tomorrow.