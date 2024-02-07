Jake Oettinger goes up against former All-Star teammate Auston Matthews tonight
The Stars don't get the day off as they are back in action tonight against the Toronto Maple Leafs. It will be a strange game for Oettinger if he plays tonight since he played with the Maple Leafs All-Stars this past weekend. However, he can't let that get to him as the Stars look to steal another two points on the road. Here are the three keys of the game tonight against the Maple Leafs.
By Brian Sweet
Dallas Stars vs. Toronto Maple Leafs Preview: 3. Don't let last night get to you
The Stars are coming off a win last night in Buffalo against the Sabres. They can't be all "high and mighty" because they beat the Sabres. The Maple Leafs are a tough Eastern Conference team and would like to smack the smirk off the Stars' face tonight. The Stars must be on their toes because the Maple Leafs have great offensive talent like Auston Matthews. If the Stars can find a way to put the win against the Sabres in the past, they should steal another two points against the Maple Leafs.
Dallas Stars vs. Toronto Maple Leafs Preview: 2. Shut down Matthews
The Dallas Stars better drink all of the Tim Hortons coffee and Red Bull tonight because Auston Matthews will be a handful. Matthews has 40 goals and 18 assists going into the game against the Stars. He is a different breed of hockey player from the one they had to stop last night. Matthews was rightfully selected to be an All-Star captain because of the game being in Toronto and his stat line. If the Stars can shut down Matthews tonight, they can beat the Maple Leafs on the road.
Dallas Stars vs. Toronto Maple Leafs Preview: 1. Set up Wyatt Johnston
The Stars need to continue to set up Wyatt Johnston for goal chances tonight. If there's an award for effort on the offensive end this season, it would go to him. Johnston has thrown the kitchen sink at goalies by trying to score. With the promotion to the top line, Johnston has shown the effort of trying to get the puck in the back of the net. If the Stars can set up Wyatt Johnston to be successful tonight, they should earn another two points.