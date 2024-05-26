Jamie Benn and Mason Marchment spark offense in game two
By Brian Sweet
Before we mention the big win over the Oilers, I want to say something about the Stars' effort tonight. The Stars' effort tonight in the first and second period won't slide against the New York Rangers or the Florida Panthers. Both teams would have buried the Stars before Mason Marchment scored in the third period. Fans will still take the win over the Oilers, but the Stars' effort and execution have to be turned up ten notches as they head to Edmonton for games three and four.
It was concerning seeing Roope Hintz not take warmups before the game tonight. His absence from the lineup has hindered what Pete DeBoer can do to the lines to make them balanced. However, Jamie Benn and Mason Marchment made up for his absence by scoring tonight in the 3-1 win over the Edmonton Oilers. The Stars' scoring depth showed up to avoid falling into a 2-0 hole in the Western Conference Finals again. Here are the three takeaways from the win tonight over the Oilers.
Dallas Stars vs. Edmonton Oilers: 3. Shutting down Connor McDavid
The Stars had to shut down Connor McDavid to beat the Oilers. Dallas Stars writer Josh Clark reported that Leon Draisaitl, Zach Hyman, and McDavid had five combined shots and zero goals tonight. In the third period, Miro Heiskanen was tasked with doing that, and he looked like a shut-down cornerback in the NFL. Heiskanen shut down any passing lane to McDavid when he was on the ice in the final frame tonight. Heiskanen doesn't get enough credit for what he's done during the playoffs this season. He will likely be tasked with shutting down McDavid in games three and four.
Dallas Stars vs. Edmonton Oilers: 2. Jamie Benn stepping up
Someone had to step up on offense with Roope Hintz out of the lineup, and Jamie Benn did that tonight. His goal in the first period was a big momentum swing, even though the Stars gave up a goal 44 seconds later on the other end of the ice. Benn does not want his season to end in the Western Conference Finals for a second consecutive season. He's played like he wants to win it all this season. Let's see if Benn can generate offense on the road in Edmonton.
Dallas Stars vs. Edmonton Oilers: 1. Jake Oettinger on his game tonight
Jake Oettinger's first-period performance led the Stars to a 3-1 win over the Oilers tonight. With the win tonight, Oettinger moves into second place on the Stars' all-time Stanley Cup Playoffs wins list with his 22nd career playoff victory. For a 25-year-old goalie, that's a pretty impressive postseason resume for the Hockey Hall of Fame. With the series heading to Edmonton, it would not be shocking if Oettinger picked up wins 23 and 24. Oettinger is healthy this year, and there should be no slander for his postseason play.