Jason Robertson sets the Edmonton oil fields on fire in game three
By Brian Sweet
Once again, the Dallas Stars had one of the worst first-period performances in the postseason. They allowed Edmonton's top line to score two goals to begin the game. It felt like the Stars had to win game four at the end of the first period. Whatever Pete DeBoer said to the team in the locker room at the first intermission worked because the Stars were energized. Jason Robertson's hat trick helped the Stars sabotage the Edmonton oil fields by a final score of 5-3 and claim a 2-1 series lead.
Robertson being the playoff hero tonight was a shocker since he's been quiet during the postseason. That was his first goal since the first round against the Vegas Golden Knights. It shows that anyone on the Dallas Stars can show up any night and lead the team to victory. The Stars can celebrate tonight and get back to work in the morning. They can force the Oilers to the brink of elimination on Wednesday night. Here are the three takeaways from tonight's comeback win over the Oilers.
Dallas Stars vs. Edmonton Oilers: 3. Not letting the Edmonton crowd get to them
The Stars didn't allow the home crowd to get to them after they trailed 2-0 in the first period. The Stars had games during the regular season where they packed it up when trailing at the first intermission. However, the Stars took control of the game in the second period, scoring three goals in 3:33. That is how you respond in the playoffs on the road. Now with a 5-1 road record during the postseason, the Stars look to make it 6-1 on Wednesday night.
Dallas Stars vs. Edmonton Oilers: 2. Shutting down their top line
After Zach Hyman and Connor McDavid scored in the first period, it felt like they were about to have a legacy game. However, the Stars' defense found a way to shut them down for the rest of the game. The defense will help the Stars win the Stanley Cup this year, and they put on another outstanding performance after the first intermission. They will need another stellar performance from the defensemen on Wednesday night if they want to put the Oilers on the brink of elimination.
Dallas Stars vs. Edmonton Oilers: 1. Jason Robertson
It felt like watching WWE and Robertson surprising everyone in the middle of a match. Robertson became the eighth player to score a postseason hat trick against the Oilers. Before the playoffs began, NHL analysts said Robertson had to be an offensive threat to win the Cup this season. It's the perfect time to start finding your goal-scoring rhythm as the Stars look to put the Oilers on life support on Wednesday night. Could the Stars be heading to the Stanley Cup Finals this season?