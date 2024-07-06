Key Dallas Stars games to mark down on your calendars
By Brian Sweet
The Dallas Stars released their 2024-25 schedule earlier this week. There are some early interesting matchups on the schedule. The Stars will host the New York Islanders in their home opener. A week later, they will take on the Edmonton Oilers in a rematch of the Western Conference Finals last season. The Stars will fly to Finland to take on the Florida Panthers in back-to-back games to begin November. Here are some key dates on the 2024-25 schedule.
2024-25 Key Dates: Opening Week
The Dallas Stars begin their schedule on October 10th against the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena. It will be a bittersweet matchup as the Stars go up against their former backup goalie, Scott Wedgewood. They will return home for the home opener against the New York Islanders on the 12th and the Seattle Kraken on the 13th. There are no scheduled plans as of now to raise their two banners. However, you can bet they will raise it against the Islanders or the Kraken.
2024-25 Key Dates: WCF Rematch
October 19th is when the Stars will welcome the Edmonton Oilers to town for the first time since the Western Conference Finals. With both teams losing and adding new players, you can expect sparks to fly in this contest. The Stars were eliminated for the second consecutive year in the WCF. Expect the Stars to get payback against Edmonton.
2024-25 Key Dates: Finland
The Stars and the Finnish Mafia will travel to Finland to take on the Stanley Cup Champion Florida Panthers on November 1st and 2nd. The Finish Mafia will get a chance to play in their home country in a victory green sweater. It will be a packed arena with Stars and Panthers fans coming to watch their teams compete. Expect two competitive games from both teams.
2024-25 Key Dates: First game against Utah
The Stars will play their first game against the Utah Hockey Club on December 2nd. It will be interesting to see how this team is doing by the time the Stars travel to Utah. For those who might have forgotten, the Arizona Coyotes were sold to a billionaire in Utah. They will be in the Central Division along with the Stars. This will be the first of many matchups against both hockey teams. The only thing left to do is announce they will be the Utah Yeti next season.
2024-25 Key Dates: New Year's Eve
The Stars will be hosting the Buffalo Sabres on New Year's Eve. The Stars brought in New Year's the right way last season as they blew out the Chicago Blackhawks. They could have the same scenario again this season when hosting the Sabres. Hopefully, the Stars send the Stars' fanbase home happy with a blowout win.
2024-25 Key Dates: Final home game
The Stars will host the Utah Hockey Club on April 12, 2025, to wrap up their home schedule next season. Who knows if the Utah Hockey Club will be competitive next season at the top of the division with Dallas? This game could end up determining a playoff spot for either hockey team. There are more great matchups on the schedule for the Stars next season. Let's run it back and get our revenge on the Western Conference next season.