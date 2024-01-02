Les Stars de Dallas accueillent les Canadiens de Montréal en ville
By Brian Sweet
The Dallas Stars will have a visitor from Canada tonight at the American Airlines Center. The Stars welcome the Montreal Canadiens to town as Dallas looks to get their first win of 2024. The Stars are coming off a dominating performance against the Chicago Blackhawks on New Year's Eve. Hopefully, the Stars still have some goals left in the tank from Sunday night. The Canadiens gave the Lightning a run for their money the other night. It won't be a walk in the park for the Stars tonight. Here are the three keys of the game tonight against the Montreal Canadiens.
Aperçu des Stars de Dallas contre les Canadiens de Montréal : 3. Repartez tôt
The Stars need to get to an early lead again against the Canadiens. I don't know what kind of energy they will have late in the game so it's best to build that lead in the first period. It could have been 5-0 at the end of the first period on Sunday night if a couple players weren't a second late getting to the puck. You cannot count out Montreal from stealing two points on the road. If the Stars can get out to that early lead like on Sunday, they should come away with another home win.
Aperçu des Stars de Dallas contre les Canadiens de Montréal : 2. Arrêtez Nick Suzuki et Cole Caufield
The Stars should focus their defensive efforts tonight on Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield. Suzuki leads the team with 11 goals, and Caufield is behind him with 10. Miro Heiskanen will have his work cut out for him. His teammates will need to step up and make sure to help him. The Stars should not let the puck touch the blades of their sticks in the Stars' zone. If the Stars can shut both players down tonight, they will come out on top against Montreal.
Aperçu des Stars de Dallas contre les Canadiens de Montréal : 1. Continuer à avoir plusieurs lignes qui contribuent à l'offensive.
The Stars got goals from different lines on Sunday night against the Blackhawks. We saw players such as Sam Steel and Craig Smith score a goal. Heck, even Ryan Suter got his first goal of the season. If the Stars want to win the Stanley Cup this season, all lines need to help out on offense. That even means the fourth line will need to produce some goals. If the Stars can get all the lines scoring tonight, you can count that as the Stars' first win of 2024.