This Dallas Stars 8-1 win against the Blackhawks is brought to you by the letter S
The Dallas Stars took on the Chicago Blackhawks for their annual NYE home game. The Stars got off to a quick start, building a 3-0 lead, and didn't look back. The Stars went on to win 8-1 against the Blackhawks and send the crowd home happy.
By Brian Sweet
This is probably a rare Dallas Stars storyline that you won't see for a while. All four Stars players with last names starting with the letter S scored tonight. The Stars would cruise to an 8-1 win over the Chicago Blackhawks to bring in 2024. After taking game notes during the first period, I had zero since the Stars had a perfect first period. It's the most the Stars have recorded in an NYE game. Here are the three takeaways from the Stars game tonight against the Blackhawks.
Dallas Stars vs. Chicago Blackhawks Recap: 3. The letter S was dominant tonight
As I mentioned, all four players with last names starting with S scored tonight. Sam Steel's first goal was officially given to Craig Smith after a review by the league office. However, Steel scored a highlight goal to make it 4-0 in the second period. Mason Marchment snapped the streak on the power play late midway through the period. This was a storyline that I had to bring up tonight in the postgame article.
Dallas Stars vs. Chicago Blackhawks Recap: 2. Everyone provided some goals tonight
This was the first game in a while that the Stars didn't need to rely on one line to provide the offense. The fourth line sparked the Stars' offense tonight in the first period. Seguin's line even provided a goal in the second period. If the Stars want to make a run at the Stanley Cup this season, everyone has to chip in and provide offense. Look at the Vegas Golden Knights; their fourth line was scoring goals throughout the playoffs last season. This is the game strategy the Stars need to implement in 2024.
Dallas Stars vs. Chicago Blackhawks Recap: 1. Bedard hasn't scored his first goal against the Stars
While he did record an assist on their first and only goal of the night, Bedard did not record his first goal against the Stars. The Stars did what they did on Friday night to shut him down tonight. Hopefully, the Stars will ask for a royalty if other teams call and ask about how they shut down Bedard. It was a great night as the Stars brought in 2024 the correct way. The Stars will return to the ice on Jan. 2 as they take on the Montreal Canadiens.