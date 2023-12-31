The Dallas Stars look to bring in the new year with a win over the Chicago Blackhawks
The Dallas Stars welcomed Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks to town on Friday night with some "Southern Hospitality." Roope Hintz spoiled Bedard's American Airlines Center Debut with a 5-4 win in OT. It's time for round two tonight against the Blackhawks in the annual NYE game. Here are the three keys of the game for the Stars if they want to bring in 2024 correctly.
By Brian Sweet
The game that Stars fans have been waiting for, the NYE game, is here. The Stars look to bring in the new year with a win against the Chicago Blackhawks. In the previous game against the Blackhawks on Friday. Roope Hintz scored a hat trick in OT Friday to give the Stars a 5-4 win. Everyone at the game will have their eyes on Connor Bedard as he looks to get his revenge tonight. Here are the three keys of the game tonight against the Blackhawks.
Dallas Stars vs. Chicago Blackhawks Preview: 3. Continue the power play streak
The Stars finally broke their power play drought in the second period with a Joe Pavelski goal. It would be great to see the Stars continue their power-play goal streak tonight against the Blackhawks. All the Stars need to do is fire the puck and get it in the net. I don't want to see the Stars become the Harlem Globetrotters and pass the puck around for most of the power play. If the Stars can continue their power play streak and punish the Blackhawks, they should win the game tonight.
Dallas Stars vs. Chicago Blackhawks Preview: 2. Shut down Bedard again
The Stars did a great job of shutting down Bedard on Friday night. The Stars might have handed him the worst stat line of his rookie season. They have to do what they did against him on Friday night again. Miro Heiskanen had him shut down Friday night and made sure he didn't score in OT. Bedard wants to spoil the New Year's Eve game tonight for the Stars. If the Stars can shut down Bedard again tonight, they will bring in the new year with a win.
Dallas Stars vs. Chicago Blackhawks Preview: 1. Let's get Jason Robertson in the fun
Pavelski and Hintz had fun on Friday night, leading the Stars to an OT victory. One man was left out of the fun, Jason Robertson. I think the Stars' fans in attendance would like to see him smile again after scoring a goal. Robertson had the primary assist on two of the three goals by Hintz. It's time for Hintz to repay the favor by getting Robertson some goals tonight. If Robertson can score some goals tonight, the fans will leave happy with a Stars win.