The Dallas Stars look to bring in the new year with a win over the Chicago Blackhawks

The Dallas Stars welcomed Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks to town on Friday night with some "Southern Hospitality." Roope Hintz spoiled Bedard's American Airlines Center Debut with a 5-4 win in OT. It's time for round two tonight against the Blackhawks in the annual NYE game. Here are the three keys of the game for the Stars if they want to bring in 2024 correctly.