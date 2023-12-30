Pavelski and Sons 2.0: Pavelski and Hintz spark the Stars to a 5-4 OT win over Blackhawks
The Stars took on the Chicago Blackhawks tonight at the American Airlines Center. The place was packed to see Connor Bedard make his American Airlines Center debut tonight. However, the Dallas Stars spoiled his debut as Roope Hintz would score a hat trick in the 5-4 win over the Blackhawks. Let's take a look at the three takeaways for the Stars tonight.
By Brian Sweet
I mentioned in the pregame article that Pavelski and Sons needed to provide some offense tonight. Roope Hintz's hat trick would spark the Stars to a 5-4 win over the Chicago Blackhawks. He also spoiled Connor Bedard's American Airlines Center debut. It was also one of those up-and-down roller coaster games where both teams fought back from two goals down to tie it up. The Stars needed this win to keep up with the Colorado Avalanche and the Winnipeg Jets. Here are the three takeaways from tonight's OT win over the Blackhawks.
Dallas Stars vs. Chicago Blackhawks Recap: 3. Finally scored a power-play goal
I almost had a seizure when the Stars scored on the power play in the first period. Hintz would tap in the goal after Pavelski had the pass of the season to set him up. According to Dallas Stars Radio Analyst Bruce LeVine, the Stars snapped a 0-16 power play drought they were on. It's surprising seeing them on a PPG drought that long, considering all the offensive talent they have. Hopefully, the Stars can get in a groove on the power play and add more to their season total on Sunday night.
Dallas Stars vs. Chicago Blackhawks Recap: 2. The Stars shut down Connor Bedard
The Stars did the impossible and took Bedard out of tonight's game. Miro Heiskanen was in charge of shutting down the 18-year-old rookie phenom tonight and did just that. Heiskanen even did his job during overtime, checking him to prevent him from scoring. I'm sure Bedard wants his revenge on Sunday night when both teams play each other again. I'm also sure the Stars' fanbase was happy to see Bedard not create a highlight-reel goal against Dallas.
Dallas Stars vs. Chicago Blackhawks Recap: 1. Pavelski and Sons are back
After tonight, the Pavelski and Sons line is back and ready to score some goals. The Stars needed some offense after being down two goals in the first period. That is where Hintz scored the first of his three tonight. Pavelski would tie the game up in the second period with a signature deflection goal. Hintz would finish the game up in OT with his hat trick goal. The OG top line would finish with seven points tonight combined. I would say all three of them earned their paychecks tonight.