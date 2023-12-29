Stars get their first look at Connor Bedard as they take on the Blackhawks
Coming off a 2-1 loss to the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday night, the Dallas Stars return home to bring in the new year in front of the home crowd. Their long-time rival, the Chicago Blackhawks, is in town for two games starting tonight. This will be the first time the Stars will face the rookie phenom, Connor Bedard. He recently scored the game-winning goal against the Winnipeg Jets in OT Wednesday. Can the Stars shut him down tonight? Here are the three keys of the game tonight against the Blackhawks.
By Brian Sweet
Dallas Stars vs. Chicago Blackhawks Preview: 3. Get a comfortable lead going into third period
The Stars need to find a way tonight to have a comfortable lead going into the third period. With the level Bedard is playing at right now, no third-period lead is safe against him. I know the Stars tend to play their best hockey when trailing going into the third period, but that can't happen tonight. Building a lead starts in the first period after the opening puck drop. If the Stars have a comfortable lead going into the final frame, they can spoil Bedard's AAC debut.
Dallas Stars vs. Chicago Blackhawks Preview: 2. Shut down Connor Bedard
It should be no surprise who the Stars need to cover defensively tonight. Bedard is going to be a handful against the Stars tonight. He has 15 goals and 17 assists going into tonight's matchup against the Stars. Dallas cannot allow him to touch the puck in the Stars' zone tonight. He is a magician with the puck and can put Scott Wedgewood on his highlight reel. If the Stars can shut down Bedard tonight, they should win the game against the Blackhawks.
Dallas Stars vs. Chicago Blackhawks Preview: 1. Get Pavelski and Sons going
If the Stars want to beat the Blackhawks tonight at home, Pavelski and Sons need to insert themselves into the game. Jason Robertson was the lone goal scorer against the Blues the other night, which was a good step in the right direction. The Stars need Joe Pavelski and Roope Hintz to get on the scoresheet tonight. If the Stars can get the former top line back on the scoresheet tonight, they should beat the Blackhawks.