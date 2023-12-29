Coming off a 2-1 loss to the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday night, the Dallas Stars return home to bring in the new year in front of the home crowd. Their long-time rival, the Chicago Blackhawks, is in town for two games starting tonight. This will be the first time the Stars will face the rookie phenom, Connor Bedard. He recently scored the game-winning goal against the Winnipeg Jets in OT Wednesday. Can the Stars shut him down tonight? Here are the three keys of the game tonight against the Blackhawks.