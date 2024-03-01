Logan Stankoven continues to ignite the Stars offense in the 4-1 win over Winnipeg Jets
After getting their butt spanked against their longtime rival on Tuesday, the Stars returned home to take on the Winnipeg Jets. The Stars looked like a completely different team than Tuesday in the first period. The three first-period goals by the Stars were enough to ground the Jets 4-1. Here are the three takeaways from tonight's win against the Jets.
By Brian Sweet
We saw a different side of the Dallas Stars tonight. They grounded the Winnipeg Jets from getting back into this game. Logan Stankoven continues to find the back of the net in the 4-1 win against the Jets. It was awesome seeing Pavelski and Sons score a couple of goals tonight. After scoring three goals in four games, Nill might be making another trade to make room for Stankoven. You can't send him back down to the AHL after the way he's played since being called up. Here are the three takeaways from the win over the Winnipeg Jets tonight.
Dallas Stars vs. Winnipeg Jets Recap: 3. Textbook start
The Stars were up 3-0 against the Jets at the end of the first period. Where was that first period against the Colorado Avalanche? Jason Robertson scored the first goal tonight, followed by Joe Pavelski and Logan Stankoven. It was just a masterpiece that the Stars must replicate during the March schedule. It's good to take your opponents out of the game at the end of the first period. Tonight's effort was the team that I know the Stars have the potential to be.
Dallas Stars vs. Winnipeg Jets Recap: 2. Pavelski and Sons comeback?
Seeing Pavelski and Sons get the first two goals against the Jets gave me joy tonight. Robertson got things going in the first period with a lethal snipe. Pavelski looked completely vintage when he tipped in the second goal. The Stars will need them to find their rhythm again before the playoffs begin. They can't revert to being invisible on the ice during their shifts. Now, the Stars need Roope Hintz to find his groove again. That would give the Stars three lethal scoring lines for the playoffs.
Dallas Stars vs. Winnipeg Jets Recap: 1. Stankoven is not going back to Cedar Park
After scoring three goals in four games, Stankoven must find a permanent residence in Dallas. He is the first Dallas Stars rookie to have a three-goal scoring streak in the first week of his NHL career. Maybe Pavelski can convert Wyatt's bed into bunk beds. There is no reasonable explanation for why Nill should send him down to Cedar Park. Nill must find a trade partner for Craig Smith or Ty Dellandrea before next Friday. With Seguin and Stankoven in the lineup, the Stars have three legit scoring lines that teams will dread come playoff time.