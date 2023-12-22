Matt Duchene gives an encore performance in the 4-3 OT win against Vancouver Canucks
Matt Duchene was feeling it after finding Thomas Harley for the OT winner against the Seattle Kraken. The Stars tied the game late in the third period and would make it to overtime a second straight game. This time, Harley found Duchene up ice for the game-winning goal in OT against the Canucks Thursday night.
By Brian Sweet
There is a discussion going around after last night's Dallas Stars vs. Vancouver Canucks game. The question is whether Matt Duchene or Scott Wedgewood is the biggest bargain. Thomas Harley would score a late goal in the third period to tie the game and send it to OT.
It looked like the Canucks were about to score on a 2-on-0, but Wedgewood made the save. A couple of seconds later, Duchene would go five-hole and Thatcher Demko to give the Stars a 4-3 win over the Canucks. Let's look at the three takeaways from last night's game.
Dallas Stars vs. Vancouver Canucks Recap: 3. Duchene brings Christmas cheer
In the previous game recap, I mentioned Duchene is becoming a fan favorite in the DFW metroplex. He was smart by staying in the middle of the ice and being ready for the pass for the last shot. He went five-hole on Thatcher Demko in the final seconds of OT. That was his sixth game-winning goal this season. That is currently the most in the NHL this season. I don't think fans should be shocked about that stat at all. The only thing now is to start negotiations on a possible one or two-year deal when the Stars are allowed to.
Dallas Stars vs. Vancouver Canucks Recap: 2. I like this variant of Thomas Harley?
I don't know which variant of Harley we are watching right now, but I like this variant. Harley has been on a tear offensively this season, and it's a welcoming sight. He scored the game-tying goal tonight late in the third period. He is now tied for most goals by a defenseman with nine goals. If he continues to find the scoresheet, the Stars need to find a way to pay for all this young talent coming up.
Dallas Stars vs. Vancouver Canucks Recap: 1. Vintage Scott Wedgewood
We need to mention the OT hero. Wedgewood made a massive save in OT, stopping Elias Pettersson cold on a 2-on-0. For those who are new to hockey, that is a guaranteed goal. The fact that Wedgewood stayed home and tracked the puck was just amazing. If he didn't make that save, we wouldn't have seen the OT winner from Duchene. He is the biggest bargain for a backup goaltender this season. Once Jake Oettinger returns from his injury, the Stars might have the best Western Conference goaltender combo.