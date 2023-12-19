Matt Duchene's performance sinks the Kraken to the depths of the Trinity River
By Brian Sweet
The Dallas Stars returned home from a disappointing performance against the St. Louis Blues on Saturday night. Needing to put that loss in the past, the Stars came out with a vengeance against the Seattle Kraken tonight. However, late in the game, the Kraken fought back and tied the game with 21 seconds left. Matt Duchene would play hero as he found Thomas Harley in front of the net for the overtime win tonight. Here are the three takeaways from tonight's game against the Kraken.
Dallas Stars vs. Seattle Kraken Recap: 3. Really great start to the game
The Stars needed to set the tone in the first period against the Kraken tonight. Matt Duchene and Tyler Seguin would create a 2-on-1in which Duchene would score. Roope Hintz would set up his linemate Jason Robertson for the Stars' second goal. The Stars would lead the Kraken 2-0 at the end of the first period. You could not script a better first period for the Stars tonight.
Dallas Stars vs. Seattle Kraken Recap: 2. Delayed penalty conversion
The Kraken would get called for a penalty in the second period. You would think they would shut down the play by touching the puck. The Stars maintained possession of the puck in the Kraken's zone for a minute before Duchene scored. That goal by Duchene killed a bunch of momentum the Kraken had after scoring their first goal. All I have to say about that goal was it was the goal of the game. If it's not on ESPN's Top 10, something is wrong with their network.
Dallas Stars vs. Seattle Kraken Recap: 1. Duchene mania
I hope the Stars Hangar has Matt Duchene Jerseys and T-shirts in stock because that is about to become a stocking stuffer for Stars' fans. Duchene has quickly become a fan favorite here in the DFW Metroplex. I had my concerns when the Stars signed him but those have gone away completely. I hope we see more of Matt Duchene next season because he is another weapon on the ice for the Stars. His two goals and assist tonight helped the Stars beat the Kraken and I'm sure Stars merchandise with his name on it will fly off the shelves.