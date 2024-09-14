Please don't get upset at the Dallas Stars prospects if they don't perform well
By Brian Sweet
Today is finally the day that hockey returns to our tablets and smartphones. The Dallas Stars prospects will take on the Detroit Red Wings prospects in Traverse City for two games. We will see the future of the Dallas Stars take the ice to open training camp. However, I want to remind our fanbase that it's okay if the Stars go 0-2 this weekend. I won't get riled up if the Stars go 0-2 against the Detroit Red Wings this weekend. It's a weekend for development and progress.
This weekend is more about seeing how the prospects are developing, which means your favorite prospect might only play one game. Blackout Dallas released their list of must-watch Stars prospects yesterday afternoon. Chase Wheatcroft and Angus MacDonell are just two of the prospects that fans must keep an eye on. Their development throughout last season could determine the Stars' path in free agency next offseason. The Stars have a lot of prospects that are getting close to playing in the AHL and Dallas.
I don't want to scroll through X tonight and see our fans putting down the prospects. I know some fans want them to perform to the best of their ability this weekend, but the point of this weekend is for them to get direction in their development for the upcoming season. That means if both goaltenders give up three or more goals, so be it. Neil Graham will be coaching the team this weekend, and I know he will give plenty of advice to all of our prospects in Traverse City.
If Lian Bichsel isn't crushing Detroit prospects into the boards, so be it. Let him get used to the pace of play over in the States. It's a different pace of play compared to being over in Europe. If Emil Hemming isn't as advertised, don't worry about it. He's only 18 and will play with the Barrie Colts and other prospects this season. He won't be in a Victory Green uniform for a bit. Let him get used to playing under Neil Graham this weekend and enjoy his first NHL Training Camp.
I could go on and on about this, but to conclude this article, just let the prospects play. This is more of a measuring stick weekend for them than competing for NHL roster spots this season. Some of the prospects will go to Cedar Park, and some will return to their clubs overseas. Just enjoy watching the future of Dallas Stars hockey this weekend. Stay tuned to the social media channels to learn how to watch the Stars this weekend.