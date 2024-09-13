Tales of the Tape: 3 Dallas Stars prospects to watch this weekend
By Brian Sweet
The Dallas Stars prospects will take on the Detroit Red Wings prospects this weekend in Traverse City. I can't wait to see the prospects in action, as it's a kickoff to Stars training camp. The Stars' fanbase will get their first look at 2024 first-round draft pick Emil Hemming in a Stars jersey. Even though he won't play with the Dallas Stars this season, it will be great to see what the future holds for the organization.
Chase Wheatcroft is another prospect who will be playing in Traverse City. I'm sure he will get a lot of playing time because he was injured last season in the AHL. Angus McDonnell is another one that will be fun to watch after the season that he had last year. Without further ado, let's look at some of the Stars prospects that you should keep an eye on in Traverse City this weekend.
Dallas Stars Prospects: 3. Emil Hemming
This weekend will be the first time Hemming will suit up for the Dallas Stars. He has a dangerous shot that can fly past a goalie in seconds. There is a .001% chance Hemming will make the Stars Opening Night Roster in Nashville. He will be one of the three Stars prospects playing for the Barrie Colts next season. I am interested in seeing who Hemming gets paired up with. Hopefully, Hemming will be paired up with one of his teammates next season. He will be one to watch.
Dallas Stars Prospects: 2. Chase Wheatcroft
Wheatcroft is an exciting prospect the Stars signed a couple of seasons ago. He is a high-octane scorer, but his action has been limited since being with the organization. When Wheatcroft played for the Cougars two seasons ago, he finished with 47 goals and 60 assists. Last season with the Texas Stars, he scored three goals and recorded 13 assists. Wheatcroft is fully healthy going into the tournament and should be an offensive juggernaut for the Stars
Dallas Stars Prospects: 1. Angus MacDonnell
The Dallas Stars might have a gem developing before their eyes right now. MacDonell had a heck of a season after being drafted by the Dallas Stars in the sixth round of the 2023 NHL Draft. MacDonell recorded 32 goals and 30 assists with the Brampton Steelheads last season. If he does well at the prospect tournament this weekend, he could find himself in Cedar Park for the upcoming season. My eyes will be on him when he takes the ice.